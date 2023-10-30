Woman arrested on suspicion of throwing full wine bottles at cars, injuring one child in Larkfield

A woman was arrested on suspicion of throwing full wine bottles at cars in Larkfield on Saturday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 4800 block of Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield after multiple people reported a woman throwing wine bottles at passing cars. The sheriff's office says that at least one of the bottles hit a vehicle and injured a child. The child was treated by the Sonoma County Fire District for minor injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Maria Carmona, 43, of Susanville, had already left the area by the time deputies arrived. A witness at the scene described Carmona to deputies and pointed out which direction she headed.

Carmona was found a short while later, and the sheriff's office says she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Authorities believe that Carmona stole several bottles of wine from a business in Larkfield before she began throwing them at cars.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Carmona also had five warrants out from separate counties. She was arrested and booked into jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, throwing an object at a vehicle and child cruelty. She also faces a misdemeanor theft charge.

Carmona is being held on $63,500 bail for this incident and her other warrants.