Woman assaulted, forced into suspect's car in Calistoga, police say

A woman was punched in the stomach by a man and forced into a vehicle Wednesday morning in Calistoga, police say.

Woman assaulted, possibly kidnapped

What we know:

An alert for Napa County was sent out that said the incident happened at 11:50 a.m. on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue, when a witness saw the man hit the woman in the stomach, according to police.

Police said the victim, described as a white, heavyset woman in her 40s with dark hair, yelled for help and for someone to call the police before she was forced into a 2014 maroon Honda Accord with the license plate number 7JBZ430. The suspect vehicle has a black bumper and was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 29 from Silverado Trail.

The vehicle was last tracked by an automated license plate reader on Highway 20 outside of Williams. Police said the registered owner of the vehicle is out of Chico, but is not believed to be the suspect.

The victim was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with shoulder-length gray hair. He's approximately 5'8". He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Fake name

Investigators said the suspect had registered under the fake name "Thomas Phillips" at a nearby hotel. Law enforcement have yet to positively identify the suspect.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward or, if you see the vehicle, to immediately contact law enforcement. Police said do not approach the vehicle if you see it.