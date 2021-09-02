Woman assaulted while on Mountain View hiking trail

Mountain View police are looking for two men who assaulted a woman on a hiking trail. The woman says she was walking on Stevens Creek Trail between Creekside Park and Central Expressway yesterday afternoon.

She says two men came out of the bushes and tried to grab her. She screamed and fought back and was able to run away and call police.

KTVU spoke with another woman Thursday morning out on the same trail, and she says she was shocked to hear about the attack.

"That's really insane, this seems like such a nice trail. I looked it up online, the reviews all said it was really safe, so I have no idea how that could be," she said.

Police have only a vague description of the attackers saying they're both white men, one between the ages of 20 and 30 with curly blond hair wearing a gray shirt and jeans. The other man was in his 40s, about five feet, 10 inches tall, with a large build and brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Mountain View police.