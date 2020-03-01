Expand / Collapse search

Woman critically injured by San Francisco public works vehicle

Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Woman fighting for her life after being struck by SF Public Works truck

The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a crash involving a public works truck and a pedestrian.

Police say a 67 year-old woman was struck by the public works truck while crossing the street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The accident happened at Taylor and Geary Streets.

The woman was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with live threatening injuries. 

The driver of the public works truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

San Francisco police ask anyone with information or witnessed the accident to contact them.