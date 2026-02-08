Woman dies in Hayward’s first traffic fatality of 2026
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a car in Hayward on Saturday, marking the city’s first fatal traffic crash of 2026
Hayward Police Department officers were called about 6:40 a.m. on Saturday to the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and B street on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian, according to a department statement.
Officers found a woman injured at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not released.
A 56-year-old man who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with an investigation into the collision. Authorities said neither drugs or alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the HPD Traffic Bureau at 510-293-7066.
