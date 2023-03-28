Expand / Collapse search
Woman driving wrong way on Bay Bridge with children arrested after CHP chase

By Jorge Bustos
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Woman, kids at hospital after CHP pursuit

A woman and her two children were hospitalized after an early morning pursuit by the California Highway Patrol.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman who was allegedly driving the wrong way on the Bay Bridge with two young children was arrested after a pursuit by the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP officers responded to the bridge just before 4 a.m. after a report of a wrong-way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes.

A patrol officer tried to get her to stop and when she didn't, the officer intentionally hit her car, which caused her car to spin around.

She then went back across the bridge in the correct direction going about 90 miles an hour, the CHP said, and then she went southbound on Interstate 880, with the officer still chasing her.

Police say she drove to her grandmother's home in San Leandro, where there was a brief negotiation.

She had her two children, ages 6 and 8, in her car, the CHP said.

The woman was arrested and all three were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the CHP said. 
 