Police say woman on Zoom call fatally shot by toddler

A woman on a Zoom call is believed to have been fatally shot by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured, police say.

Altamonte Springs police officers were notified by a caller that, during the work-related call, a toddler was seen in the background followed by a loud noise. The woman on the Zoom call, Shamaya Lynn, 21, fell backward and never returned to the call.

A member of a Zoom conference call dialed 911 when it appeared something was wrong.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the residence on Spanish Trace Dr. and located Lynn. They attempted to render aid, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe the injury was caused by the toddler.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office concerning any charges which may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm.

FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android