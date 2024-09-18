Woman held in boyfriend's fatal stabbing she blamed on home invaders, cops say
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Police have arrested the 27-year-old girlfriend of a man killed in Pleasanton last year, saying she lied about the circumstances surrounding her boyfriend's death.
Kennedy Stith was arrested for the death of 32-year-old Edevion White on Sept. 12 and was charged by the Alameda County District's Attorney's Office with murder.
Authorities allege Stith fatally stabbed White in the chest on May 1, 2023, around 10:30 a.m. Initially, the theory was two men in ski masks were responsible for White's death in a robbery gone wrong at the apartment on Owens and Rosewood Drives.
Kennedy Stith. Stith is accused of killing her boyfriend in a domestic dispute in May 2023.
However, on Friday, Pleasanton police announced they arrested Stith on suspicion of murder and said she made up a story of a drug-related home invasion and had stabbed White herself.
Pleasanton police said in reports that Stith was "manipulative, abusive, and controlling" and had forced the 32-year-old to sell drugs like mushrooms and marijuana to pay bills.
She admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in a "domestic dispute," police said. She was charged with murder and is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.
KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.