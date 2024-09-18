Woman held in boyfriend's fatal stabbing she blamed on home invaders, cops say

The Brief Pleasanton police arrested the girlfriend of a 32-year-old man killed in May 2023 Police said the woman initially claimed her boyfriend was stabbed in an home invasion by two men searching for drugs



Police have arrested the 27-year-old girlfriend of a man killed in Pleasanton last year, saying she lied about the circumstances surrounding her boyfriend's death.

Kennedy Stith was arrested for the death of 32-year-old Edevion White on Sept. 12 and was charged by the Alameda County District's Attorney's Office with murder.

Authorities allege Stith fatally stabbed White in the chest on May 1, 2023, around 10:30 a.m. Initially, the theory was two men in ski masks were responsible for White's death in a robbery gone wrong at the apartment on Owens and Rosewood Drives.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kennedy Stith. Stith is accused of killing her boyfriend in a domestic dispute in May 2023.

However, on Friday, Pleasanton police announced they arrested Stith on suspicion of murder and said she made up a story of a drug-related home invasion and had stabbed White herself.

Pleasanton police said in reports that Stith was "manipulative, abusive, and controlling" and had forced the 32-year-old to sell drugs like mushrooms and marijuana to pay bills.

She admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in a "domestic dispute," police said. She was charged with murder and is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.

The source Information for this report was gathered from previous KTVU reports and the Pleasanton Police Department.

KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.