Woman in crosswalk struck by vehicle and seriously hurt in Santa Rosa

article

A pedestrian in a crosswalk was seriously hurt Sunday morning in Santa Rosa when she was struck by a vehicle.

Santa Rosa police said officers and medical units responded at 7:13 a.m. to the area of Summerfield Road and Parktrail Drive to a reported traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a 56-year-old Santa Rosa woman with "significant injuries" from the collision.

The woman was immediately transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of Sunday afternoon, she was in critical but stable condition.

The involved vehicle was driven by a 79-year-old female from Santa Rosa, who immediately pulled over and called 911 and remained at the scene. Police said she was cooperative and, as of Sunday afternoon, alcohol and drugs didn't seem to be a factor.

Parktrail Drive was closed for approximately three hours while officers collected evidence. The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

Any witnesses to this collision are encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600.

