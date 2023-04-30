Woman jumps from fleeing vehicle; driver charged with false imprisonment

A stolen Jeep SUV, pursued by police at high-speed Saturday through the north side of Santa Rosa, slowed long enough to take a corner and a female passenger jumped out, police said.

She immediately surrendered to officers and said the driver had refused her pleas and screams to let her go, police said.

The driver, identified as Javier Contreras, 42, was charged with false imprisonment and attempting to elude police with wanton disregard for safety, among other violations, officials said. He was booked at the Sonoma County Jail.

The woman's identity and age weren't disclosed.

The chase ended when the vehicle ran into an embankment. The driver fled on foot and was tackled as he tried to jump a fence, police said.