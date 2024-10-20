Woman kidnaps, robs man after date: San Mateo police

The Brief A man told police he was robbed by his date in San Mateo The pair met and communicated through Facebook The suspect was charged with kidnapping and robbery



A man is alleging a woman kidnapped and robbed him following their date Thursday evening in San Mateo, police said.

According to police, the victim met his date and suspect, identified as 31-year-old Luciana Romano, on Facebook. He had conversations with Romano for the past few days, and they arranged to meet at a location on Hillsdale Boulevard.

The victim told police that he and Romano talked in his car when she allegedly threatened his life. He told police he complied with Romano's demands to drive to a San Carlos gas station to withdraw from an ATM.

Romano then allegedly told the victim to drive to a motel in San Mateo where they made a "brief stop." Afterwards, Romano directed the victim to drive back to San Mateo, where she got out of the car in the 100 block of 37th Avenue, police said.

The victim gave photos of the suspect to police. Investigators identified her as Romano.

She was arrested Friday just before 8 p.m. as she was leaving her apartment.

She's been charged with kidnapping and robbery and is being held on $100,000 for each charge.