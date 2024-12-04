Pet adoption pop-up launched, plans to address problems at animal shelter

One day after a scathing audit highlighted inhumane conditions at San Jose's city-run animal shelter, city officials are talking about their plans to address the problems. They say this is the time for accountability and for innovation.

City officials asked for the audit and already knew some of what it would find. So they say work on addressing the problems, on community outreach and on special adoption events are already underway.

They'll launch a pop-up pet adoption event on Friday.

It's one of the many ways San Jose is trying to address problems at their embattled animal shelter. In this case, they're taking animals out of their kennels and staging them for adoption right downtown.

"This pop-up initiative is really focused on increasing adoptions. And we do that by getting out to the community," says San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Just this week, a scathing audit highlighted a host of problems at the shelter. It cited issues with mismanagement, overcrowding, and record keeping.

"We've added significant resources in my first two budgets as Mayor, but it's clear it's not just a resource issue. It is also a leadership and management issue," says Mahan.

They call the audit a road map of what needs to be fixed and officials have already started. Officials gave KTVU a tour of physical improvements at the shelter, which included dog runs, new signage, and QR codes to track cleanliness.

"I'm not going to kid you, it is a lot of hard work. And every day is kind of like ‘holy cow.' It's really hard, but our staff is committed, our volunteers are committed," says Matt Loesch, director of the Public Works Department that oversees the shelter.

They've also reintroduced a weekly trap neuter and release program, and they've increased the number of animals they put in foster homes by 142-percent year over year.

"I can see how it would be beneficial for them and for me, who doesn't love five kittens! I just love it. It's great," said Emily Whitton.

Whitton is currently fostering a mother cat and five kittens.

City officials say none of the audit's recommendations came as a surprise, but that now is the time for accountability. Shelter managers agree.

"Taking all this audit direction and I think every single one of us wants to fill those goals and improve and just be a shelter that people can trust," said Monty Kameda, a shelter coordinator.

The pet adoption pop up is located at 93 East San Carlos Street. It will run every Friday through Sunday until Jan. 6. There will be dogs, cats and rabbits available and all adoption fees will be waived.

