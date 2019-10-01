Woman killed, child injured in Oakland hit-and-run

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A vehicle fatally struck a woman and injured a 4-year-old girl on Tuesday morning in what Oakland police believe is a hit-and-run, a police spokeswoman said.

The collision was reported at 11:19 a.m. at Foothill Boulevard and 22nd Avenue.

The woman, who was identified by the coroner as 45-year-old Huong Thi Truong, has died from the collision, while the 4-year-old girl is in stable condition, Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said.

A Ford Expedition had stopped at the scene, but investigators do not think it was involved in the collision, so "the investigation is shifting to a fatal hit-and-run," Watson said by email.

Troung died at the scene of the collision, OPD Officer Felicia Aisthorpe said. The girl is expected to survive. It is not known what the victims releationship was.

Police don't have much to go on and are asking for help in finding the driver.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle, but police said the vehicle took off headed south on 22nd Avenue after the crash.

Officers went door-to-door looking for surveillance video and a witness.

This isn't the first deadly hit-and-run on the busy Foothill Boulevard. In April, a woman and her 6-year-old son were killed and the boy's uncle was seriously hurt in a crash at 26th and Foothill. The suspect Rasenoch Allen was later arrested in Virginia and charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Oakland Police Department.