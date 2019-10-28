Woman killed, man injured by fallen tree in Santa Cruz

A woman died when a tree fell on her in the Pogonip Open Space Preserve in Santa Cruz on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at about 9:40 a.m. to a report of a tree falling on someone in the park off of the Rincon Trail.

A hiker directed officers to an area about 200 yards off the main trail. There, they found a small campsite where a man had suffered injuries to his hip and chest, as well as the woman partially under a fallen tree.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital in the San Jose area and an update on his condition was not immediately available from police Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Santa Cruz police investigations unit at (831) 420-5820.



