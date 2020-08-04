Woman killed, three others shot at large mansion party in California

article

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at a large party taking place at a mansion in Beverly Crest where police had earlier responded to multiple calls of disturbing the peace.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive about 12:45 a.m. and located three adults who had been wounded, treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One victim, who was listed in grave condition, was later pronounced dead. The other two were in critical condition, Prange said.

A fourth person was found nearby with an injury to his wrist, Prange said, adding the victim's injury was not caused by gunfire.

A fifth victim transported themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound in an unknown condition, FOX 11 has learned.

Police received at least five calls from residents who reported instances of disturbing the peace in the neighborhood beginning about 6:30 p.m. Monday, and when officers arrived they found a large party taking place at a three-story home with about 200 people attending, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers enforced traffic and parking violations, but did not enforce the county's health order banning large gatherings, the department said. Several people at the party were not wearing masks.

Authorities told FOX 11 that the shooting appeared to be gang-related.

Additional details were not immediately available.

CNS contributed to this report.