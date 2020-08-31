Woman killed when car plunges from huge Highway 1 cliff

A driver was killed when her car plunged off HIghway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County on Monday.

The car plummeted 200 feet before 8 a.m.

A rescue team from the sheriff's office repelled down the cliff and found the woman on the beach.

The team did not know if she had been ejected from the car or if the driver climbed out and fell to the shore.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.