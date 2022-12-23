Woman reports attempted child-snatching Thursday night

article

A suspect attempted to snatch a 3-year-old child from his mother on Thursday night in Petaluma, police said.

The woman was holding her son's hand and walking in the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue at around 9 p.m. when she told police she felt her child "pulling away" from her. When she looked back, she saw a man grabbing her toddler's hand and yelling "come!"

The woman yelled that she was going to call the police, causing the suspect to let go of the child and run across the street and into a white, four-door sedan. He was last seen driving west on Western toward downtown Petaluma, according to police.

The suspect is described as a heavier-set white man in his 40s who smelled of alcohol.

Police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have picked up the interaction. People who may be able to help identify the man or his car are encouraged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.