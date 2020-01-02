Woman shot, killed in attempt to break into ex-boyfriend's Dublin home

Dublin police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman that also wounded a 28-year-old man. The two are suspected of breaking into the woman's ex-boyfriend's residence and were struck by bullets fired by the male resident who acted in self-defense, according to Dublin police.

Police were dispatched to a townhouse in the 3400 block of Monaghan St. at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an attempted home invasion. Arriving officers discovered the man and the woman at the scene, both with gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dublin police say the man who lives at the home woke to banging on his front door. As he approached his front door, he recognized his ex-girlfriend. He opened the door and was confronted by the woman and another man who pointed a gun at the resident.

Following an attempted assault, the resident fired his own gun at the pair in self-defense while fleeing his home.

Police also believe the other man fired his gun at the resident, however, the resident was not injured.

Authorities don't know who fired the fatal shot that killed the woman. Police said the shooting death could be Dublin's first homicide case in 10 years.

"These types of things don't occur in Dublin. This was not a random act. He did know the female," said Dublin Police Captain Nate Schmidt. "She was an ex-girlfriend, so definitely a strange event for the City of Dublin."

Investigators said the motive for the break-in and assault on the resident appears to be relationship issues.