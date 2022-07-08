Woman sought after starting deadly tent fire in Stockton

article

A 35-year-old man died, and a 40-year-old woman was injured when their tent was set on fire in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to police.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of the Airport Way bridge over Mormon Slough.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and the man succumbed to his injuries there, police said. The department did not say what the extent of the woman's injuries were.

Investigators said a female suspect is being sought for setting the fire but a detailed description of her was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Stockton police non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the department's investigations division at (209) 937-8323.