Woman struck by elderly driver at San Jose mall dining area dies of injuries

A woman who was one of eight people struck accidentally by a 69-year-old driver over the weekend when he lost control of his SUV and crashed into an outdoor dining area has died, San Jose police said on Tuesday.

No more information was given about the woman.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said she becomes the 40th traffic fatality victim this year.

Her death follows a chaotic scene on Sunday, when the driver, who has not been arrested, drove his SUV into the Dynasty Restaurant at Grand Century Mall, located at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue.

Police said the driver was trying to park his 2000 Toyota 4-Runner when he accidentally accelerated forward.

His SUV struck three women and five men, all of whom were sitting at various tables.

Other than the woman who died, one other person went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Investigators said once their work is complete, they will determine whether charges should be recommended to the District Attorney's Office.