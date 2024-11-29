Woman struck and killed by Amtrak train in Berkeley

Amtrak service was delayed on Friday when a woman was struck by a train and killed in Berkeley.

The Mercury news reports a train hit a woman near the Gilman Street crossing at around 10 a.m.

Video from the scene was posted to the Citizen app. No one on board the train was hurt, according to the report.

Consequentially, the train from Oakland to Bakersfield was canceled. Service in the area resumed after about an hour.