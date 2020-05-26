Woman who called cops on black man in Central Park fired from job

article

A white woman at the center of a viral video where she is seen calling the police on a black man inside Central Park over the weekend was fired by the investment company that employed her.

Franklin Templeton had put her on administrative leave Monday while a fast-moving internal review of the incident took place.

“We do not tolerate racism of any kind,” said Franklin Templeton via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon in announcing her immediate termination.

Amy Cooper was seen on the video Monday walking her dog along a wooded area of the park known as The Ramble. A man, Christian Cooper, who is not related to Amy Cooper, could be heard asking the woman to put the dog on a leash.

Signs throughout The Ramble warn dog owners to keep dogs leashed.

She refused his request and became angered when he offered the dog a treat. The man, an avid bird watcher, told various media outlets that he pulls out dog treats whenever dogs are not leashed. The only way to keep them from eating treats would be to leash them, he said.

Advertisement

"I'm taking a picture and calling the cops," Amy Cooper is heard saying in the video. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

"I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life." — Amy Cooper

Christian Cooper responded, "Please call the cops."

An NYPD spokeswoman says by the time officers arrived at the scene, both were gone.

To compound the situation, Amy Cooper was seen dragging her dog, nearly choking it during the exchange. She reportedly returned the adopted pooch to a local animal shelter.

“As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed,” Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said via Facebook. “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the video exemplified hatred that has “no place in our city.”

“The video out of Central Park is racism, plain and simple,” de Blasio tweeted. “She called the police BECAUSE he was a Black man. Even though she was the one breaking the rules. She decided he was the criminal and we know why.”

Amy Cooper later apologized to Christian Cooper and anyone who was offended by her actions in the video but it was too late to save her job.

Cooper told CNN that she wanted to “publicly apologize to everyone,” adding, “I am not a racist.”

“I think I was just scared,” she said. “When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”