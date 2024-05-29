Women getting robbed at gas pumps: Berkeley police

Police in Berkeley are warning the public about robberies at gas station pumps.



In the last week, there have been several incidents where thieves drive up and steal a purse or bag from a car while a woman pumps gas.

Berkeley police released video of one of the incidents from the weekend.

A woman was pumping gas when suspects drove up to the passenger side of her vehicle, opened the door, and stole her backpack from the front seat.

Police say the cases are under investigation, and they're working to determine whether they may be related.

