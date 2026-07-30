Woodside Fire prompts evacuations, Highway 1 closures along Sonoma County coast
SONOMA, Calif. - A wildfire burning along the Sonoma County coast prompted evacuations and road closures Thursday as firefighters worked to slow its spread.
The Woodside Fire was reported around 1:43 p.m. near Timber Cove and had grown to 75 acres, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.
Fire officials said the blaze is being driven by wind and is burning through heavy timber.
Evacuations and Highway 1 closures
What we know:
Evacuation orders were issued for Salt Point State Park, Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Ocean Cove private campground and the Timber Cove subdivision.
Highway 1 was closed between Timber Road and Stewarts Point due to the fire.
Cal Fire said containment of the blaze is at 20%.
The cause of the Woodside Fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.