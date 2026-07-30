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Woodside Fire prompts evacuations, Highway 1 closures along Sonoma County coast

By
KTVU FOX 2
Sonoma County
Published July 30, 2026 6:59 PM PDT
Published July 30, 2026 6:59 PM PDT
Woodside Fire burning near Sonoma County coast, closing Highway 1
Woodside Fire burning near Sonoma County coast, closing Highway 1

Woodside Fire burning near Sonoma County coast, closing Highway 1

A fire in Sonoma County has shut down a portion of Highway 1 Thursday afternoon and forced evacuations at Salt Point State Park. Highway 1 is closed  as of 3:24 p.m. between Stewarts Point - Skaggs Springs Road and Timber Cover Road, CAL FIRE said.

The Brief

    • The Woodside Fire has burned 75 acres along the Sonoma County coast after igniting Thursday afternoon near Timber Cove, according to Cal Fire.
    • Evacuation orders have been issued for Salt Point State Park, Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Ocean Cove private campground and the Timber Cove subdivision, while Highway 1 is closed between Timber Road and Stewarts Point.
    • Containment is at 20%.

SONOMA, Calif. - A wildfire burning along the Sonoma County coast prompted evacuations and road closures Thursday as firefighters worked to slow its spread.

The Woodside Fire was reported around 1:43 p.m. near Timber Cove and had grown to 75 acres, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Fire officials said the blaze is being driven by wind and is burning through heavy timber.

Evacuations and Highway 1 closures

What we know:

Evacuation orders were issued for Salt Point State Park, Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Ocean Cove private campground and the Timber Cove subdivision.

Highway 1 was closed between Timber Road and Stewarts Point due to the fire.

Cal Fire said containment of the blaze is at 20%.

The cause of the Woodside Fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Sonoma CountyBay Area wildfires