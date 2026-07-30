Woodside Fire prompts evacuations, Highway 1 closures along Sonoma County coast

The Brief The Woodside Fire has burned 75 acres along the Sonoma County coast after igniting Thursday afternoon near Timber Cove, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation orders have been issued for Salt Point State Park, Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Ocean Cove private campground and the Timber Cove subdivision, while Highway 1 is closed between Timber Road and Stewarts Point. Containment is at 20%.



A wildfire burning along the Sonoma County coast prompted evacuations and road closures Thursday as firefighters worked to slow its spread.

The Woodside Fire was reported around 1:43 p.m. near Timber Cove and had grown to 75 acres, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Fire officials said the blaze is being driven by wind and is burning through heavy timber.

Evacuations and Highway 1 closures

What we know:

Evacuation orders were issued for Salt Point State Park, Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Ocean Cove private campground and the Timber Cove subdivision.

Highway 1 was closed between Timber Road and Stewarts Point due to the fire.

Cal Fire said containment of the blaze is at 20%.

The cause of the Woodside Fire remains under investigation.