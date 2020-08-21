Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore continues to burn out of control

A wildfire in the hilly and remote terrain of the Point Reyes National Seashore continued burning out of control Thursday, according to a statement from the Marin Sheriff's Office.

By late Thursday, 2,000 acres had burned west of Olema and north of Bolinas. An evacuation warning is in effect for the several small communities in the area.

The fire is considered to be 0 percent contained. Trails and hiking camps in the area are closed, and drivers are urged to keep off area roads as much as possible.

The National Park Service asked for help from a specialized federal incident management team, according to the sheriff's office, which said the "Northern Rockies Team 2, a Type 1 national incident management team," is on its way.

The fire, first reported at 2:27 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the Woodward Trail west of the Bear Valley Visitor Center in Olema and about a mile inland from Limantour Beach, was caused by a lightning strike, the sheriff's office said.

