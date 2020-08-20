Smoke billows over fire near Point Reyes National Seashore

Fire officials ordered evacuations for Marin County residents as a fire in a remote area scorched 700 acres of the Point Reyes National Seashore, just one of more than two dozen wildfires burning in California because of thousands of lightning strikes over the weekend.

Smoke filled the skies across the Bay Area, including in Marin County, where firefighters were battling The Woodward Fire, fueled by fierce winds.

In a Facebook post, the Marin County Fire Department urged local residents to “gather medications, pets, and critical papers, and be prepared to evacuate quickly if necessary.”

Officials from the National Park Service confirmed that several roads were closed as a result of the fire.