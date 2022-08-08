Woody Harrelson responds after baby lookalike goes viral: 'Just wish I had your hair'

article

Many believe they have a celebrity doppelgänger, but one baby in Ireland actually got the attention of her lookalike — who seemed to agree.

Dani Grier Mulvenna, a mother in Northern Ireland, recently posted side-by-side photos of her 9-month-old baby, Cora, alongside an image of actor Woody Harrelson, both smiling.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon," Mulvenna joked in the Aug. 3 tweet.

Many on Twitter apparently thought the same. The tweet garnered about 30,000 retweets and half a million likes since being posted.

"Omg she really does! A much much cuter Woody though but Woody nonetheless," one person wrote.

A couple of days later, Mulvenna followed up on Twitter: "Oh my god, it took me two days and 445k likes to realise my phone corrected Harrelson to Harreslon."

But the typo didn’t prevent the "Cheers" and "True Detective" star from seeing the post. Harrelson not only noticed the tweet, but he even shared the tweet on his Instagram and wrote the baby girl a poem:

"Ode to Cora-

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair"

Mulvenna commented on the Instagram post, writing that Harrelson "made our day."

"Can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx," she wrote.

Mulvenna also responded once more on Twitter, writing: "It's not every day Woody Harreslon writes your daughter a poem."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.