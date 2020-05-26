Workers strike at Oakland McDonald’s over COVID-19 outbreak

A McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland was closed Tuesday after roughly two dozen workers went on strike.

They say the company failed to provide proper protective equipment and now four employees have gotten sick with the coronavirus.

"This could be prevented and some of us are already showing symptoms," said Angely Rodriguez Lambert. "The owner said that that was an order that we wear the doggie diaper. If someone didn’t like it, they should buy their own mask.

She says employees at the location at 45th and Telegraph Ave. were also told to use a dog diaper or coffee filter as a mask while at work, a claim which the company disputes.

"We didn’t have gloves for people in front. People were getting gloves from the kitchen that are really easy to break," Rodriguez Lambert said.

Rodriguez Lambert says she’s dealing with the tell-tale sign of COVID19 and is waiting for the results of a test she took a few days ago.

The group said that four employees have fallen ill with COVID19 and that some have infected members of their family.

"Like essential workers at this moment are getting treated as disposable as doggie diapers," said Allynn Umel, Organizing Director, Fight for $15.

The group is advocating for the federal minimum wage to be increased to $15 an hour, which has been helping the striking workers.

"They are demanding that they get a three-week quarantine period with full pay. That the company is paying their medical costs. That there is a deep cleaning by the store," said Umel.

In a statement to KTVU, a representative from McDonald's said before facing covering requirements that took effect to help prevent the spread of COVID19, it has provided personal protective equipment to its employees.

"Our employees are required to wear PPE at all times, and the claims of being asked to wear coffee filters and dog diapers are entirely false."

The statement goes on to say that "The Telegraph restaurant was closed to perform a deep cleaning procedure and remains closed while we work with a professional cleaning company to sanitize the entire restaurant. We identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employees who contracted the virus and advised they self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines. We expect to reopen in a few days when we can safely staff the restaurant again. Our people are the heart and soul of our McDonald’s family, and we are keeping those impacted in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.” Michael Smith, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

The striking workers are demanding a two-week quarantine period with full pay and company-paid medical costs, which the company they would pay.

When asked what can be done for those who are sick or believe they have been exposed or have symptoms and need to stay at home, the company responded "Our employees will receive paid sick leave."

The group said they plan to remain on strike until their demands are met.

Full Statement from McDonald’s owner

““Our organization’s highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers. In accordance with CDC guidance and in full compliance with all state-level orders on PPE requirements, we are providing employees with paid leave and nearly $20,000 worth of grocery gift cards to further aid them during this difficult time . Prior to any PPE mandates, our organization personally funded and provided 3,000 masks and 500 sets of gloves for our 375 employees in an effort to mitigate any risk of transmission in the restaurant. Our employees are required to wear PPE at all times, and the claims of being asked to wear coffee filters and dog diapers are entirely false.

Additionally, we have enforced rigorous handwashing procedures and maintaining social distancing to help ensure employee safety, as well as the safety of our customers. We have also implemented wellness and temperature checks at the beginning of each shift to ensure our employees are feeling their best and have added protective barriers to limit contact in our restaurants.

We recently learned that three of our employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The Telegraph restaurant was closed to perform a deep cleaning procedure and remains closed while we work with a professional cleaning company to sanitize the entire restaurant. We identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employees who contracted the virus and advised they self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines. We expect to reopen in a few days when we can safely staff the restaurant again. Our people are the heart and soul of our McDonald’s family, and we are keeping those impacted in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.” Michael Smith, McDonald’s Owner/Operator”