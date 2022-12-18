World Cup 2022 Final: France, Argentina 2-2 tie brings 30 minutes of extra time

article

France's Kylian Mbappé has brought the World Cup final game to a tie, at 2-2. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty the forward struck again, on a volley.

The match is now entering 30 minutes of extra time, with the French defending champions back in the game.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead at half-time after goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup, making the win now or never.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates 1-0 during the World Cup match between Argentina v France at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City Qatar (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title.

Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Mbappé, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name.

Kosovar artist Alkent Pozhegu works on the last details of his mosaic, made with grain and seeds on the ground, depicting Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (L) and France's forward Kylian Mbappe in the town of Gjakova on December 17, 2022, on the eve Expand

Blue, white and red face paint was applied and Champagne is on ice as France collectively crosses fingers and toes in hopes that Les Bleus will win their third World Cup title by beating Argentina.

The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation while the losing team in the final will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money and Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.

Davido, Aisha, Ozuna, Gims, Nora Fathi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal perform during the closing ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (P Expand

The closing ceremony for the World Cup featured artists from around the world performing songs from the official soundtrack of the tournament in Qatar.

The performers at Lusail stadium included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna.

The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate.