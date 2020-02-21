Wounded victims drive shot-up car from Morgan Hill to San Jose

Two men hospitalized for gunshot wounds Thursday night told police that someone in another car opened fire on them while they were stopped at a Morgan Hill intersection.

After the shooting, the victims apparently drove their shot-up car to South San Jose, where police were called, said Morgan Hill police Sgt. Bill Norman.

The men, ages 19 and 22, were taken to two different hospitals, one in serious condition and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Morgan Hill police first received calls about the shooting shortly after 8 p.m., at Cochrane Road and Mission View Drive and found several shell casings at the intersection, Norman said.

While they were investigating, San Jose police called them about a vehicle that may have been involved found in the area of Bernal Road and Via De Oro in San Jose.

The two men with gunshot wounds inside the car were taken to hospitals, Norman said.

Investigators said the victims' car had been headed northbound on Mission View and had stopped at the intersection of Cochrane Road, where the suspect's car pulled alongside and fired multiple shots at them, Norman said.

The victims fled west on Cochrane, then north on U.S. Highway 101, where they eventually stopped on Bernal Road in San Jose.

Advertisement

The suspects' car is believed to be a dark-colored sedan that was last seen headed east on Cochrane Road. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982 or bill.norman@morganhill.ca.gov