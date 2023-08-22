The search for a Netflix engineer who went missing soon after moving to the Bay Area has turned up no evidence of a crime connected to his disappearance, the San Jose Police Department said.

Information released by the police department on Monday matched other details that the 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane's distraught family told KTVU last week.

The police said Kidane, who had moved to San Jose just weeks ago after graduating from Cornell University in May, "utilized a rideshare service and was driven from San Jose to San Francisco. Mr. Kidane was last seen in San Francisco."

Kidane's family had said he was seen getting into a car with an Uber sticker that took him to San Francisco on Aug. 14.

He was reported missing the following day on Aug. 15, the police department said.

"The investigation has uncovered no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred. San Jose Detectives have kept Mr. Kidane’s family advised of all pertinent developments in the case," the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The case will remain open until Mr. Kidane is located."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Yohanes Kidane, tech worker missing out of San Jose.

Some of his belongings have been found near the Golden Gate Bridge, his older brother Yosief Kidane said last week.

A missing person flyer describes Kidane as a Black man standing at 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone who has information on Kidane's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-8900 and reference case number 23-227-0531.