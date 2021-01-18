Yosemite officials seek public's help in search for missing hiker

Yosemite National Park officials asked the public's help in the search for a 41-year-old woman who went missing while hiking last week.

Yosemite park officials asked the public for help in the search for "Alice" Yu Xie, 41, who they said went missing during a hike on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15, 2021.

Park officials said the woman, identified as Alice Yu Xi, was believed to have gone on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook either last Thursday or Friday morning.

Xie was described as being less than 5 feet tall and less than 100 pounds with "neck-length black hair." Authorities did not have a description of what she was wearing when she went missing but shared a photo of a small green backpack which she was carrying.

Yosemite park officials said missing hiker "Alice" Yu Xie was carrying this backpack when she went missing on Jan. 14 or the morning of Jan 15, 2021. (Yosemite National Park)

Park officials also said that Xie is a Chinese national living in the U.S. and that she traveled to Yosemite on Thursday from Mariposa via the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) bus.

Officials asked anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls last Thursday or Friday to contact them. They said even if you did not see the missing woman or if you have any information about this case to please call 209-372-0216 during business hours. For calls after hours, contact the Yosemite Emergency Communications Center at 209-379-1992.