Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Young boy to be taken off life support following crash that killed mother

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Hercules
KTVU FOX 2

Mother killed, man arrested after police chase in Hercules

A mother was killed, and her twin boys were injured after police chased a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Hercules Thursday. The suspect in the stolen car was arrested at the scene, police said.

HERCULES, Calif. - A young boy who was critically wounded in an East Bay crash that also injured his twin brother and left his mother dead will be taken off life support, the family said.

Jamari Humble, 6, is in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Oakland and has no brain activity, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

His family is expected to take him off life support on Monday.

Jamari's twin brother, Jamani Humble, suffered a broken leg.

The boys' mother, 31-year-old Ryniqueka Dowell, was killed in the crash last Thursday after the driver of an allegedly stolen SUV slammed into their 2017 Nissan as he tried to escape from police.

According to police, officers had received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV. The SUV was heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate 80.

Featured

Fairfield 6th grader dies after being struck in crosswalk outside school
article

Fairfield 6th grader dies after being struck in crosswalk outside school

Terra Star Jackson's family took the 11-year-old off life support Sunday, three days after she was struck in a crosswalk outside Grange Middle School in Fairfield.

A Hercules police officer saw the stolen SUV exit the highway onto northbound Willow Avenue into Rodeo.

Police said the driver of the SUV began to accelerate, and the officer chased it for a short time before the vehicle collided with the Nissan that was driven by Dowell with her two sons inside.

The alleged driver of the stolen SUV was identified as Ralph Ellsworth White III, 20, of Vallejo, He was arrested suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of pursuit causing death or great bodily injury.