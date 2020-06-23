Young man injured in Mission District stabbing

A 21-year-old man was injured in a stabbing in San Francisco's Mission District on Monday night, according to police.

The stabbing was reported at about 8:55 p.m. in the area of 16th and Mission streets. Two suspects approached the man and one stabbed him, then the suspects fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing, and no description of the suspects has been released by police.