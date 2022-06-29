Young woman reported missing in Oakland found dead

article

An at-risk woman who was reported missing earlier this month in Oakland was found dead in Alameda, Oakland police said Wednesday.

According to the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Zoe Hunt, 18, was located by Alameda police on June 20.

She was deceased, police said in an email, but appeared uninjured. Alameda police were initially unaware of her identity and contacted Oakland police for confirmation.

The Alameda County coroner's bureau verified her identity for Oakland police, who had issued the missing person report on June 16.