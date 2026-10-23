Yountville launches Napa Valley's first open-container entertainment zone

The Brief Yountville has established Napa Valley’s first open-container district, allowing adults 21 and older to carry alcoholic beverages along designated streets. The "Sip Yountville" zone operates daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. across Washington Street and two adjacent roads lined with shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms. Local merchants report a noticeable uptick in by-the-glass sales as Wine Country tests new ways to attract younger visitors.



While entertainment zones have gained traction in larger cities to drive food, beverage, and retail sales, Wine Country is adopting the model to connect with younger generations of wine lovers.

Sip Yountville

Dig deeper:

Through "Sip Yountville," the town has introduced Napa Valley's first open-container district. The day-and-evening zone requires no entry fee and permits guests 21 and older to purchase and carry alcoholic beverages within designated boundaries.

"I think it's fantastic. I can get a glass of wine or a cup of wine at Jessup's and walk down to Henry's and have another wine. It would be fantastic," said Stephen Nichols, a customer at Pacha's Bar.

The zone operates daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along Washington Street and two side streets filled with tasting rooms, bars, restaurants, and retail shops.

Unlike cordoned-off urban entertainment zones, the district utilizes open public sidewalks and streets, allowing visitors to carry drinks in sanctioned plastic cups.

What they're saying:

Local residents and business owners say the initiative provides a welcoming, relaxed setting for visitors while showcasing the town.

"Especially at a time when we are trying to remind people that Napa is still here, tourism is really important to us that this is exactly what the town needs," said Tara Blum, a Yountville designer.

Welcoming to visitors

Local perspective:

Patty Blum, a Yountville psychologist, noted the town's walkable appeal, pointing to nearby art galleries, garden shops, and public art.

Local winemakers also see the district as an approachable format for visitors.

"I think it's really nice that Yountville to be like, 'Oh hey, you can be taking like a cup to go because wine is fun,'" said winemaker Bea Reyes.

Merchants across the district report immediate benefits, particularly within tasting rooms.

"We get to show off our wines and it's not just restricted in our tasting room. It gives a little bit more flexibility for the guests who have more free range to just enjoy their day and not be restricted to one location," said Mara Williams, tasting room manager at Priest Ranch.

Paul Hahn of Hestan Vineyards Tasting Room added that the program has driven direct business.

"We've seen a noticeable uptick in sales of wines by the glass," Hahn said. "They'll just take the wine and walk around appreciating all that Yountville has to offer is a really great experience and people seem to resonate with that. People are coming in and asking to sip and stroll through Yountville."