Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital seeks public's help identifying patient

Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday made an appeal to the public for help in identifying a patient in its care since Friday night.

The person is described as male and probably in his 30s, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing over 350 pounds.

He was found unconscious at 170 Pacific Ave. on Friday night.

Anyone with information about the person's identity is urged to call (628) 206-8063, or email Brent Andrew.