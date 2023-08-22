Best Online Casinos in Canada for 2023: Top Canadian Casino Sites Ranked by Games & Promos

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

Options, options, options! Canadian players will never run out of them - with literally hundreds of choices, the competition between the best online casinos in Canada can be fierce.

That’s why we’ve gone through dozens of Canadian online casinos to weed out weak games lists, impossible bonuses, and even shady licenses.

After our research, the best Canadian online casino is PlayOJO due to its generous bonus offer with no wagering requirements, abundance of quality games, and top customer support.

That said, we’ve got plenty more options here so let’s find you a place to play casino games in Canada!

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Of course, our best Canadian online casinos aren’t going to mean an awful lot on their own.

In order to select the one that’s right for you, you’re going to have to break each Canadian online casino down by niche - and sort through the bonuses that get you up and running.

Let’s dig deeper.

1. PlayOJO - Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

No wagering requirements welcome bonus

Mobile app loaded with games

Withdrawals processed within 24 hours

More than 2000 games in total

Exciting ongoing promotions

Cons:

Desktop site a little confusing

No crypto banking options

The king of the Canadian online casino scene right now has to be PlayOJO. They’ve got everything we could’ve wanted (tons of games, great bonuses etc.) plus the easiest bonus to work off in the business - because you don’t have to work it off!

Casino Games: 5/5

We love the fact that PlayOJO live casino games are from Playtech and Pragmatic Play. These companies are widely considered to be the best in the world, and this means you’ll be able to play elite live roulette, blackjack etc. here.

But it’s not just the live dealer games we love here. PlayOJO has some of the best Canadian online slots, table games, scratch and wins, and jackpot games.

You’ll find at least 2000 games on the site, which is a pretty astonishing figure.

Bonus Offers: 5/5

New to PlayOJO? You’re in luck, as you’ll be able to get 50 free spins right off the bat , just for signing up and placing a deposit of $10 or more.

And the best thing about these free spins? They come with absolutely no wagering requirements. If you manage to get any wins from them, you can take home that cash straight away if you like.

There aren’t any matched deposit offers here but you can come back for a few extra perks through the Kickers section when you’ve finished with your free spins.

App and Site: 4.7/5

The best way to experience PlayOJO is through the awesome mobile app. You can download it straight to your iPhone or Android device and this is a great idea, as it’s super smooth, easy to use, and packed with games.

You can, of course, use the mobile or desktop sites too and they look just as good. Although one small downside was that we found the desktop site to be a bit confusing to navigate at first.

Banking: 4.7/5

There are tons of ways to pay at PlayOJO. Of course, there’s the standard debit or credit card but this is accompanied by a whole lot of eWallets like Interac and Astropay.

You won’t be able to get fully instant withdrawals here. This is usually reserved for cryptocurrencies - but the good news is that PlayOJO will process any withdrawal requests in around 24 hours, so you’ll never have to wait too long to see your money.

Final Score: 4.85/5

There really isn’t much you won’t love about PlayOJO.

Other than the lack of crypto banking options and the fact that the desktop site can be confusing at first, pretty much everything about it is perfect!

>> Claim 50 free spins with no rollover now (PlayOJO)

2. Jackpot City - Best Canadian Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 50 live casino games

Up to $1600 in matched deposits

Games from Evolution Gaming and more

Long time 20+ year reputation

Download the app to your phone

Cons:

Outdated website design

Can’t see full games list without an account

Playing games with a real life dealer is becoming more and more popular in the online casino world, and we’ve picked out Jackpot City as the best place to do that in Canada right now.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

The best thing about Jackpot City’s game portfolio is the amazing choice of live dealer games available.

There are over 50 of them in total, and a lot of them come from the likes of Evolution Gaming. This is a company who many (including) us would say are the best live dealer software providers in the world.

It’s not just live games that Jackpot City does well though. They’ve got some of the best slots, video poker and more from top providers like NetEnt and Microgaming.

Bonus Offers: 4.7/5

New Jackpot City customers can grab four 100% matched deposits of up to $400 when they sign up. That’s up to $1600 in bonus cash !

The best part is that the bonus terms are fair and easy to meet.

App and Site: 4.6/5

The desktop site for Jackpot City does feel a little out of date. We’re sure it looked awesome a few years back but it could definitely use a refresh to help it feel more present in 2023.

Another small grievance we have with the Jackpot City website is that it’s impossible to see the games without having an account, though there’s naturally an easy remedy to this!

On the bright side, there is a downloadable mobile app that you can get straight to your smartphone. This is worth doing as it’s quicker to load and easier to use than the regular mobile site

Banking: 4.9/5

Jackpot City supports dozens of fiat currency banking options, with everything from Flexepin to electronic checks available. Obviously, you can also deposit by card or with Interac as well.

You might not get your fiat currency payments quite as quickly here as you will at PlayOJO, but there are a handful of cryptocurrencies supported that are even quicker.

Final Score: 4.8/5

Having been around since all the way back in 1998, Jackpot City has had the time to really perfect the online casino craft, and that it has done.

It was super close to being our top online casino in Canada.

>> Grab up to $1600 in bonus money (Jackpot City)

3. Jokersino - Best Welcome Bonus of All Top Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

Dozens of banking options

Plenty of sports betting markets

Easiest welcome bonus to earn off

Top tier game providers

Cons:

Game portfolio invisible without account

Can be tricky to find the info you need

We love a welcome bonus that’s high in value and easy to use, and Jokersino’s is both of those things and more.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

The list of providers at Jokersino is really impressive. It includes Merkur Gaming and more of the biggest names like Netent and Play n’ Go, so you can be assured of quality.

Annoyingly, you’ll need an account to actually see the games. We signed up for one ourselves and found that the portfolio is strong overall. In fact, you’ll have around 4000 online casino games to choose from.

Players can also indulge in a wide range of sports betting markets here. The sportsbook is packed with exciting betting opportunities and some pretty competitive odds as well.

Bonus Offers: 5/5

Get your first deposit here matched 200% up to $500 . Then, come back for a second matched deposit of 100% up to $750, then a final 100% up to $1250. That’s $2500 up for grabs.

Perhaps the most beautiful thing about this welcome bonus is that the wagering requirements are only 5x.

Compared to Jackpot City’s 70x, it’s going to be super easy to convert any winnings you made into withdrawable cash.

App and Site: 4.6/5

Jokersino is one of the most aesthetically pleasing online casinos in Canada right now. Its modern and minimal theme is instantly immersive from the moment you first open it.

The super minimal nature of the site means that it can be a little tricky to actually find what you’re looking for though. The super stripped back menu means that it might take some clicking around to get to where you need to be.

You won’t be able to download a Jokersino mobile app, but the mobile site is pretty good to use here overall.

Banking: 4.8/5

Jokersino customers will be able to get near instant withdrawals if they choose to play with one of the many cryptocurrencies supported on the site. The options include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and more.

If that’s not appealing, there’s also the chance to bank with plenty of cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex) eWallets and more, such as AstroPay and Neteller.

Finally, Canadian players will be happy to see the inclusion of Interac banking here.

Final Score: 4.75/5

There’s no doubt that Jokersino has the most generous welcome bonus in Canada right now, and the fact that it also has tons of great games and a whole lot of banking options cements its position in our top five.

>> Claim your welcome bonus up to $500 (Jokersino)

4. Spin Casino - Best Slots Menu of All the Top Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

Downloadable mobile app

Long list of jackpot slots

Massive menu of new and exclusive slots

Online slots from Microgaming and more

Cons:

High wagering for an average welcome bonus

Less than 500 total games

Slots are the most popular online gambling games in Canada, and we think the best place to play them is Spin Casino - but that’s not the only reason to sign up at this 25+ year industry vet.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

You can tell that the quality of the online slots at Spin Casino is going to be high without even scrolling through their game portfolio. That’s because they proudly sport games from some of the finest developers in the world, including Games Global and Ezugi.

These providers are responsible for some of the best online casino games in Canada and they’ve sent their best efforts to Spin Casino. In fact, for veteran Canadian players this is a great shout as they’ve got the largest selection of new and exclusive slots in the business.

You can also expect a solid live casino here, a huge selection of slot games and table tournaments, and a top video poker section compared to most online gambling sites.

Bonus Offers: 4.4/5

New customers at Spin Casino can get three matched deposits when they sign up: 100% up to $400 then two lots of 100% up to $300, for a total amount of bonus cash up to $1000.

This isn’t a bad welcome bonus at all, but the high wagering requirements of 50x mean that claiming your winnings won’t be plain sailing.

App and Site: 4.8/5

You won’t need to take too long getting used to how things work at Spin Casino. The site layout makes a lot of sense, so it’s really easy to find your way around. Plus, it looks awesome with some great graphic design work.

The same can be said of the mobile app. Download it to your iPhone or Android device and you’ll be able to play all the awesome slots in a very neat software package.

Banking: 4.8/5

Once again, there are an abundance of payment methods at Spin Casino. Pay in and cash out with Visa, Interac, Neosurf and more, and you’ll never have to worry about any fees or lengthy withdrawals.

Unlike many of our other best online casinos, there are no cryptocurrencies to bank with here but that’s okay with considering the range of other choices and fast processing.

Final Score: 4.7/5

Love slots? You may just want to check out what Spin Casino has up its sleeve in that regard. And there’s a lot more to enjoy there too!

>> Get up to $1000 in matched deposits (Spin Casino)

5. SkyCrown - Best Online Casino in Canada for Mobile

Pros:

Five matched deposits for welcome bonus

Exciting VIP program

Friday reload bonus

Live casino and crypto cashback

Easy site navigation

Cons:

Almost too many games

No mobile app to download

You’ll never run out of bonuses at SkyCrown, no matter how long you stay as a customer. There’s all sorts to enjoy!

Casino Games: 4.6/5

SkyCrown is home to some of the best online casino games in Canada. However, you’re going to have to sift through quite a lot of them to find them. There are over 7000 games on the site in total, which to be honest, we think is a bit of overkill.

We’d have liked to have seen a more concise game library. But, we can’t fault them too much, as all the best bits are here, including live dealer games from Evolution Gaming and slots from Nucleus Gaming.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

SkyCrown’s new customer offer is split over five deposits. With it, you can claim an impressive $2500 in bonus cash if you choose to max out all the matched deposits.

Plus, you’ll get 350 free spins!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, as when you’ve finished with that, you can cash in on a whole bunch of reload bonuses: 10% crypto cashbacks, live casino cashback, and Friday reload bonuses up to $150.

Plus, there’s extra money to be won in the various tournaments and even take part in a pretty cool VIP program with all kinds of prizes available as you rise through the levels.

App and Site: 4.7/5

The SkyCrown website is pretty easy to use thanks to a loaded menu at the bottom of the screen. And, the minimal, sleek software design is pleasing to the eye as well.

We also like how easy it is to find good games. Just select the game type from the menu and then search by developers if you like.

Or, if you know which game you want to play, you can just type the name of it into the search bar at the top of the screen.

Banking: 4.6/5

SkyCrown is one of the best crypto casinos (including various altcoins such as Cardano and Ripple) that you can use to get near instant withdrawals.

Alternatively, there are plenty of eWallets to bank with so you’re covered there too. However, the minimum deposit is a tough high at $30.

Final Score: 4.7/5

It’s clear that SkyCrown values its customers by offering everyone this many promotions. And there are a whole lot of games to play them with!

This Canadian casino online is well worth the visit.

>> Get up to $2500 plus 350 free spins now (SkyCrown)

Choosing the Best Online Casinos in Canada: What to Look Out For

Casino Games

There’s not much point signing up for a Canadian online casino that doesn’t have a bunch of good games to play. We’re looking for slots, roulette, blackjack and more and ideally, these games should come from top providers so that we can be sure of their quality.

Bonus Offers

There’s no better way to start your journey with a new online casino site than to get a welcome bonus. Whether it’s a matched deposit, no deposit free spins or something else, we’re interested, and we’d like to be able to come back for reload bonuses and VIP programs too!

App and Site

The best online casinos in Canada might have a downloadable mobile app. These make the mobile gaming experience smoother, but it’s important to have a great desktop and mobile website as well.

Banking

Canadian online casinos will be able to accommodate more players if they offer a whole lot of banking methods. But that’s not all. There should also be fast payouts (ideally within 48 hours, though the sooner the better) and no fees.

More of Our International Casino Guides:

What is the Best Online Casino in Canada?

It was no easy decision but we chose PlayOJO as our overall best pick today. It was these key factors that help it to emerge on top:

Generous no wagering welcome bonus: You won’t find too many online casino site bonuses that offer bonuses with absolutely no wagering requirements at all, but the You won’t find too many online casino site bonuses that offer bonuses with absolutely no wagering requirements at all, but the 50 free spins you get with your first deposit at PlayOJO are super easy.

Huge game portfolio: At over 2000 strong, the PlayOJO game portfolio is one of the largest in the business, and it’s backed by a bunch of titan software providers, so the selection is potent!

Top mobile app: The PlayOJO app has high reviews in both the App Store and the Play Store. This is a testament to how good it looks, how easy it is to use and how many games you can play on it.

Fast withdrawal processing: PlayOJO is one of the rare Canadian online casino sites that processes all withdrawal requests in under a day. You should see the cash in your account in just a couple of days, depending on which banking method you chose.

Are Canadian Online Casinos Legit?

Our best online casinos in Canada are all licensed and audited by third parties for fairness. In fact, most online casinos are, but there are varying levels to the legitimacy of them.

There are a few key ways to tell the legitimacy of an online casino in Canada:

Check the license: You can find licensed online casinos just by looking at the website a lot of the time. Some licenses are better than others though, so it could be worth doing some homework on that if you want to make extra sure.

Look at the site terms and conditions: We always recommend checking out the general terms and conditions for each online Canadian casino, just to make sure you agree with everything that’s going on behind the scenes.

Avoid unfair banking fees and long payout times: The most trustworthy online casinos will offer fast withdrawal processing and no fees on payments in either direction. Both of these things say a lot about how much a casino values its players.

Read other reviews: Perhaps the best way to find out how good and/or fair an online casino is is simply to find out what other people’s experiences have been like. A lot of Canadian casino sites will have a lot of online reviews that you can search for online.

Can You Win Real Money at an Online Casino in Canada?

Absolutely! Here are some of the best ways to increase your chances of winning real money through online casinos:

Bonuses: You can try to win real money with minimal expenditure by using online casino bonuses. Matched deposits and free spins give you an extra shot at winning some cash.

High RTP games: The higher the RTP of a game, the more it’s going to pay out on average. It’s good to keep an eye out for high RTP games like certain slots, blackjack and roulette to give yourself a better chance of winning real money.

Try free casino games: A great way to familiarize yourself with a casino game is to try out free of charge in demo form. You can often do this with a quick search online, and it reduces the risk of you wasting money by playing the game wrong.

Bankroll management: Be sure to set a budget for your gambling activities and stick to it. Divide your bankroll into sessions and avoid chasing losses by trying to recover them in a single session, so that you don’t spend more than you intended to.

The only online casinos that often don’t allow you to win real money are sweepstakes casinos. These use virtual sweeps coins instead of cash, so they’re mainly just for fun.

Which Canadian Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

As much as we love the no deposit bonus at PlayOJO , we’d have to say that our favourite welcome bonus of all our best online casinos belongs to Jokersino .

This amazing deposit bonus is worth up to $2500 in total, and it’s broken down into these three individual matched deposits:

1st deposit: 200% up to $500

2nd deposit: 100% up to $750

3rd deposit: 100% up to $1250

What’s even better, however, is that the wagering requirements for each of these matched deposits are only 5x. It should be a walk in the park playing through this and turning your winnings into withdrawable cash.

We can’t stress enough how much more valuable that makes the bonus!

Which Games are Available at Online Casinos in Canada?

Check out our overview of the most popular types of online casino games in Canada right now.

Slots

Our favourite casino game overall here in Canada is the slot machine. Even though a classic slot machine is very simple, there’s something super enjoyable about it. And, it can come in a wide range of themes, which adds to the excitement.

These days, online slots come with all sorts of extra bonuses and can even include progressive jackpot, where some lucky players have been known to win millions.

Roulette

This classic table game has always been considered one of the classiest options, and it was only traditionally available for the elite of society in the fanciest of casinos.

Now, it’s available at online casino sites in abundance. You can play video roulette, or play along with a real life dealer depending on your preference.

Blackjack

The nation’s favourite card game is also available in both live and non-live forms. We’d recommend the live version as it’s a little more engaging, but if you like to play at your own pace, the option is there.

Blackjack comes with a few different bonuses when you play it online, so make sure to find the right version of the game for you.

Baccarat

This is simply an alternative version of blackjack at online casinos where players will have to reach the number 11 instead of 21, but the values of the cards themselves are changed a little. You might prefer these rules when playing online.

Poker

Poker is one of the more skills-oriented games so if you want to commit to learning something in order to try and win some money then this could be a fun idea.

This casino game demands some knowledge though, as there are a lot of rules. So, don’t just jump into it blind. If you’re new to poker, do your homework and maybe try out a demo game or two for some practice.

Which Canadian Online Casino Site Has the Best App?

There are a lot of awesome Canadian mobile casinos for online gambling out there with great apps to download, but the pick of the bunch has to be our top Canadian online casino site overall, PlayOJO.

Here’s why:

Loads of games: PlayOJO has over 2000 games to its name in total and you can play most of them on their awesome mobile app. The mobile compatibility is very strong here, and that’s the key reason that PlayOJO has over 2000 games to its name in total and you can play most of them on their awesome mobile app. The mobile compatibility is very strong here, and that’s the key reason that PlayOJO is one of the best mobile casinos in Canada.

Easy to bank and get support: Funding your casino account and carrying out other admin activities is really easy on the app. And if you do have any issues, you can get hold of customer support through the app as well.

Fantastic design: This app is one of the best looking we’ve seen. Not only does that mean that it’s better to look at, but it’s actually easier to find your way around as well because of the sensible design.

Highly rated by the players: The PlayOJO app has really high ratings in both major app stores and that checks out for us. It is pretty awesome, and it’s good to know that other players agree.

Which Canadian Online Casino Has the Fastest Cashouts?

The quickest way to get your cash from an online casino is by banking with crypto, and there are a number of top sites that support this option, such as Jokersino and SkyCrown. Just be conscious of the volatility of crypto and the extra risk that this poses.

If you don’t want to bank with crypto, it’s best to opt for a casino that simply processes withdrawal requests quickly, like PlayOJO .

They’ll deal with requests in under 24 hours every time, which is a far cry shorter than most of the competition. Some will take several days to do this!

Traditional vs Online Casinos in Canada

Some of the benefits of playing casino games online are more obvious than others so here’s a quick look at our favourite things about the online gambling domain:

Ease of access: Perhaps the most blatant benefit of playing online is that you can do it from the comfort of your own home. There’s no need to get up off the sofa to spin your favourite slot games etc.

Bonus offers: Free spins, matched deposits and more just for signing up at an online casino site? Don’t mind if we do!

More games: You’ll be able to choose from thousands of casino games at many online casinos. There’s never going to be that much choice in a brick and mortar casino!

Combine casino games and sports betting: A lot of online casinos in Canada have sports betting markets to bet on these days, and a lot of online sportsbooks have casino games, so you can get the best of both worlds in one site.

Canadian Online Casinos - FAQ

Do I Have to Download Software to Play at a Canadian Online Casino?

There’s no necessity to download software to play online casino games in Canada, but it does help. While playing online casino games is possible through a browser, downloadable software usually runs smoother and can even include more games.

How Do I Activate a Deposit Bonus at Canadian Casinos?

Sometimes, all you need to do to activate a deposit bonus is place a qualifying deposit. This is likely to be between a minimum and a maximum amount, and it could have payment method restrictions as well as other terms.

You may also need to enter a bonus code to trigger the bonus at online casinos. So, keep an eye out in the bonus terms and be sure to enter it when prompted before completing the deposit transaction.

What is the Best Game to Play at a Canadian Online Casino?

Online slot games are the most popular form of casino gambling in Canada because they’re a lot of fun and there’s an abundance of variety of themes, reel mechanics, bonuses etc.

The 5 Best Canadian Online Casinos, Side by Side

PlayOJO : Just put down $10 at the best online casino in Canada overall and you’ll get 50 free slot game spins. And the beauty of these is that you don’t have to play through your winnings at all.

Jackpot City : Get your four matched deposits of 100% up to $400 each when you sign up here and be sure to stay around to enjoy the huge range of top quality live casino games.

Jokersino : There’s up to $2500 with super low wagering waiting for new players here, and we think that’s just about the best welcome bonus in the business!

Spin Casino : Get up to $1000 in online gambling matched deposits to check out the best slot games in all of Canada!

SkyCrown : Enjoy $2500 in bonus cash and 350 free spins across your first five deposits here. This is just one of an amazing range of promotions here.

Creating Your Canadian Online Casino Account

If you’re in the mood to get started, here’s how you sign up and grab your welcome bonus at PlayOJO, the best casino site in Canada:

1. Complete the Signup Form

Visit the PlayOJO website and hit the "Join Now" button in the menu bar on the left of the screen. It will bring up the registration form.

Within this, you’ll have to fill out a few details such as your phone number, date of birth and email address.

On the next page, enter your postal address and then finally, on page three, create a username and password to log in with and confirm your age, deposit limits etc.

2. Put Down an Initial Deposit

Go back to the homepage and locate the cashier section.

Pick a payment method from the abundance of options and complete the transaction with at least $10 so that you can trigger the welcome bonus and grab your 50 free, no wagering spins.

3. Play Some Slot Games and More

Now it’s time to use up those free spins and play with your deposit cash.

Navigate to the slots section and locate the Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot and you should see the spins listed for free when you open up the game.

Important Tips for Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

Bet Low on Progressive Jackpots

Progressive jackpot slots are slot games where players all contribute to a prize pool (the progressive jackpots themselves) and the occasional lucky player gets to take home the whole lot.

But progressive jackpots are hard to win, so we recommend betting little and often instead of with large stakes.

Look for High RTP Games

Make sure to keep an eye out for games with a high RTP, as these are more likely to win you some good money as lower return games.

Read the Terms and Conditions

Make sure to read the site terms for any CA online casino and then the individual terms for any bonus you like the look of before you sign up or deposit any money.

It’s important to know what you could be getting yourself in for!

Gamble Responsibly

Always make sure to take advantage of any responsible gambling tools you come across. Time check ins, deposit limits etc. are always going to be useful, even if you don’t think you’re at any immediate risk of gambling addiction.

Have You Discovered the Best Online Casinos Canada Has to Offer?

It’s tough to decide between the best online gambling sites in Canada. PlayOJO has got it down for us, but you might prefer the other top online casinos.

Maybe the extra promotions of SkyCrown or the excellent welcome bonus at Jokersino will be of appeal?

There’s nothing wrong with trying them all out if you want to though! There are a lot of awesome welcome bonuses waiting to be claimed, after all.

Just make sure you play responsibly as you do so.

