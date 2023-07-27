This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

If you’ve been trying to find the perfect use for your Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other altcoins, have we got news for you:

Our experts have put together a list of the best Bitcoin casinos based on their generous crypto bonuses, blend of popular and exclusive games, customer service, and more.

And even better?

These crypto casinos offer instant payouts, bonuses as high as 5 BTC, and thousands of premium casino games. At the top of this list rests the award-winning BitStarz Casino .

If you’d like to see how it stacks up against the competition, let’s dive in!

Best Crypto Casinos

BitStarz : Best overall

Ignition : Excellent poker tournaments

SuperSlots : 400+ slots from the best providers

MyStake : $1,000 welcome bonus

Bovada : Features Hot Drop Jackpots

BoVegas : Excellent VIP club

7Bit : 5 BTC welcome bonus

mBit : Games with the highest RTPs

Slot Madness : Flawless mobile compatibility

Wild.io : User-friendly interface

The best crypto gambling sites have a few things in common: they have generous bonuses, thousands of games, and support fast payouts. But how do our top picks differ from one another? Let’s find out below!

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 4,500 casino games

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus plus 180 free spins

Instant banking

Award-winning platform

Excellent customer support

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

Could use a better live dealer section

BitStarz is one of the pioneers when it comes to crypto gambling. Created in 2014, this casino paved the way for many others to come! With over 4,500 games, up to a 5 BTC welcome package, and near-instant payouts, BitStarz is our top pick today.

Game Selection: 5/5

As of today, BitStarz Casino is home to more than 4,500 casino games . And the best part is that it’s not just about the quantity; it also delivers flawlessly when it comes to the quality of these games.

The titles are provided by the industry’s most reputable software developers, including names like NetEnt, Yggdrasil, and Betsoft, among so many others. Games from these providers are known for high-quality visuals, sound effects, and, most importantly, exciting bonus features.

The portfolio covers all the casino games you can think of. We were thrilled to explore titles like Dragon’s Element, Elvis Frog in Vegas, and Witch Treasures.

And BitStarz also features a great variety of provably fair games!

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

Another reason why we ranked BitStarz number one is the excellent bonuses and promotions it has in store.

Once you sign up for a new account and make your first deposit, you are eligible for its welcome package. It is an up to 5 BTC welcome bonus , plus 180 extra spins!

The offer is split over the first four deposits. You will get 20 free spins instantly, and the rest will be distributed over the next eight days. A minimum deposit of 0.0008 BTC is required to receive the 180 bonus spins.

And there’s more!

Aside from the welcome package, you can also take part in table and slot tournaments, compete against other players, and get exciting prizes.

Banking: 4.9/5

At BitStarz, you can make deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Tron, Dogecoin, and Ripple. The best part is that all crypto payments are instant, and they have no transaction fees whatsoever – what more could we ask for?

If you do not own a cryptocurrency yet, no worries, BitStarz’s got you covered!

On their website, you can find a dedicated feature that allows users to buy coins in no time. You will be able to make purchases using Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Bitstarz Casino is a fully functional mobile casino that allows you to play on the go. However, it does not have a dedicated mobile app, which might be a slight downside for some.

We do not consider it a problem, though, since the website is perfectly compatible with mobile gambling – you can play your casino games at BitStarz using any of the mobile browsers.

Verdict: 5/5

Overall, we can say that BitStarz is an excellent crypto casino that stands out from the competitors by providing some of the best games from leading providers, a very generous welcome package, and an easy-to-use design.

>> Get up to a 5 BTC + 180 extra spins welcome bonus [BitStarz]

2. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker

Pros:

Daily poker tournaments

Up to $3,000 crypto welcome package

Withdrawals in an average of 24 hours

User-friendly interface

Unique jackpot slots like 777 Deluxe

Cons:

Slightly limited game portfolio

Not all games are available for smartphones

Looking for the best Bitcoin casino site for poker? Then consider taking a look at Ignition – it is one of the best crypto casinos for both beginner and pro players.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Okay, let’s get this out of the way right now: Ignition does not have the largest game library, but when it comes to quality, it delivers flawlessly. By partnering up with the best-known providers, the highest quality is always guaranteed here.

You will find all the important game categories, including online slots, table games, a live casino, and a fully loaded-poker section.

Poker players will be pleased to hear that Ignition is part of a network of sites previously known as the Bodog Poker Network – today, it's called the Pai Wang Lou network. Being part of such a well-known poker network allows the users of Ignition to play with the users of other sites, this means that there's always a poker table to join at Ignition.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

Another reason why we believe Ignition is the best Bitcoin casino for poker players is the dedicated poker bonuses.

Once you sign up for a new account and make your first deposit at Ignition, you’ll be eligible for an up to $3,000 welcome package for new users .

It’s a $1,500 welcome bonus for poker and another $1,500 for the casino section!

And that’s not all! You can find many other poker-centric bonuses here, including reload promos, cashbacks, and so much more.

Banking: 4.8/5

You can choose from fiat or cryptocurrencies to play at this online casino, including options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. While crypto payouts come with zero fees, there are some fees associated with fiat withdrawals, so keep this in mind.

Payouts are usually processed within 24 hours, making this a fast-payout casino. This means you don't need to hang around for too long before you get your wins.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Playing on your mobile device is easy at Ignition Casino. It does not have a dedicated casino app for casino games, but there is one if you want to play poker.

We discovered that not all titles are available for mobile devices. However, the selection is still satisfactory, giving you the chance to explore high-quality games whenever you want to. All you need is your smartphone and an active internet connection.

Verdict: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino has an upbeat and appealing design that is very easy to use; all the pages load fast, and navigation is a breeze. If you need help, you can use the 24/7 live chat or email to get help. There is also a detailed FAQs page that gives you answers to common issues.

>> Claim your $3,000 crypto welcome bonus [Ignition]

3. SuperSlots – Best Crypto Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

400% crypto bonus up to $4,000

Around 500 casino games

Withdrawals within 48 hours

17 secure payment options

Cons:

A limited selection of mobile games

The user interface can be improved

As its name suggests, SuperSlots is the best Bitcoin casino for slot players. It has 300+ slot games from the best providers out there! Let’s have a closer look at it.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

If you decide to start gambling at SuperSlots, you will have around 500 casino games to play – and most of them are the best slots you can find out there. Many top providers are behind these titles, including names like BetSoft, Dragon, and Magma.

Some of our favorite slot titles here include Book of Helios, Buffalo Bounty, Mythic Wolf, A Night with Cleo, Book of Treasures, and many more.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.9/5

New players who register at SuperSlots with crypto will get a massive 400% welcome deposit of up to $4,000 after their first deposit. To activate the offer, you have to use the bonus code CRYPTO400.

If you, for some reason, decide to use fiat for your first deposit, you can use the promo code SS250 for a 250% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Banking: 4.8/5

We were very glad to find that this online casino is very crypto-friendly, accepting over 15 banking options – many of them being crypto.

You can start depositing with digital coins like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Stellar, and USD Coin, among others. The minimum deposit amount for cryptos is set at $20, while the same for credit cards is $25.

The maximum withdrawal amount for most cryptos is up to $100,000, which is great news for high rollers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Unfortunately, SuperSlots does not have a downloadable app. Nonetheless, you can play your favorite titles using the mobile casino on your iOS or Android devices.

You won't find as many games as on the desktop version, but you'll still have a great time here since all the titles perform well on smartphones.

Verdict: 4.8/5

At first glance, the website of SuperSlots does not look as modern as other Bitcoin casinos on our list. It can definitely use some improvements in terms of visuals. However, navigating the website is still super easy.

>> Up to $4,000 crypto welcome [SuperSlots]

4. MyStake – Best Bonuses of All Crypto Casinos Online

Pros:

Around 4,000 crypto games

170% crypto bonus up to $1,000

Frequent casino tournaments

Integrated sportsbook section

Cons:

Could use better customer support

No mobile application

Although it was just recently established, MyStake has already become a reputable brand online, and one of the main reasons for this is the generous crypto promos it has to offer.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

You'll never run out of games to play at MyStake casino, with up to 4,000 titles available from 50+ game developers. These include Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, and Play'n Go. It offers a great selection of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat titles.

You can also start playing live casino games and game shows like Crazy Time, No Deal Live, or Dream Catcher. It’s an excellent option for live dealer games!

If you get tired of playing traditional games, you can explore the Mini Games section featuring Aquarings, Teleport, Froggy, and more.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.75/5

The welcome package at MyStake casino is not as massive as other cryptocurrency casinos, but it caters to all different budgets. Crypto deposits between $20 and $600 will be able to score a 170% bonus up to $1,000 .

Existing players will also find a variety of promos here, including its exciting loyalty program and dedicated promos for sports betting.

Banking: 4.7/5

Payments are processed seamlessly at MyStake, with 15 options to choose from. These include fiat and cryptocurrencies ranging from options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill, and credit cards.

Withdrawals are free, and processing times for payouts take somewhere between 24-48 hours.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Players of this Bitcoin casino can play their favorite games on the go using the MyStake mobile site. While there’s no dedicated app available, the website works flawlessly on all mobile devices.

Verdict: 4.75/5

All in all, MyStake is an excellent option for players of all different interests. With over 4,000 games and a dedicated sports betting section, MyStake is a perfect gambling destination overall.

>> Claim the $1,000 welcome offer [MyStake]

5. Bovada – Best Bitcoin Casino for Jackpot Games

Pros:

10+ years of experience

Up to $3,750 crypto welcome bonus

Easy-to-use casino website

High-quality Hot Drop Jackpots

Amazing selection of beginner-friendly titles

Cons:

Fees for credit card payments

No separate mobile app

Bovada is one of the longest-standing crypto casino sites that has been around since 2011. It has built a reputation as a reliable platform and offers players awesome bonuses and extremely fast payouts.

Game Selection: 4.65/5

This crypto casino features about 200+ titles that extend across online slots, a live casino, and table games.

Since it has a smaller selection, it focuses more on quality. As such, you'll find amazing Hot Drop jackpot games like Golden Savanna, Temple of Athena, and Year of the Rabbit.

If you prefer wagering on sports, look at the integrated sportsbook with awesome odds.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

Once you register at Bovada, you'll be eligible for a 250% deposit bonus of up to $3,250. This is spread across your first three deposits – and overall, this welcome package can go up to $3,750 .

Don’t forget to use the bonus code BTCCWB1250 for your first deposit and BTC2NDCWB for the second and third deposits. It also features dedicated sports betting bonuses.

Banking: 4.5/5

You can choose from nine safe and secure payment options to fund your Bovada account.

These include Bitcoin, Litecoin, credit cards, and other digital coins. Payments are instant, and while cryptocurrencies don't come with any fees, there are some fees if you decide to use credit cards.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Bovada understands the importance of mobile gambling, which is why its platform offers full mobile functionality. You don't need to download any app, and you'll instantly get access to the games and features on offer right from your browser.

Verdict: 4.7/5

Bovada crypto casino ensures players can find their way around the website by having an excellent design. It offers a decent variety of games, generous bonuses, and so much more.

>> Grab up to $3,750 crypto welcome bonus [Bovada]

Ranking Methodology for the Best Crypto Casinos

Game Selection:

When working on our list of the best Bitcoin casino sites, we considered several important factors, and the first one was game selection. All the best Bitcoin casinos online we listed have a wide range of games in their library to ensure a great gaming experience.

Bonuses and Promos:

Then, we considered the bonuses and promotions. Apart from the size of the bonuses, we also considered their terms and conditions to ensure they are absolutely fair.

Banking:

It’s important for every player to fund their accounts with secure, fast, and comfortable payment options. Using cryptos ensures exactly that, and all the top picks here ensure the best banking.

Mobile Compatibility:

Most crypto online casinos today ensure great mobile compatibility. While a dedicated mobile app is always good, it is not a must – a mobile-compatible website is usually good enough, too.

Why is BitStarz the Best Bitcoin Casino?

There are many reasons why BitStarz managed to beat all the other crypto online casinos on our list. Let’s take a look at them:

Over 4,500 Casino Games: You will find 4,500+ titles in the game portfolio of BitStarz. This makes it one of the biggest crypto gambling sites available online. Besides, the list includes provably fair games and BitStarz Originals for a more diverse experience, making it one of the best Bitcoin casinos you can find.

Generous Welcome Package: All the new players at BitStarz are eligible to claim a generous deposit bonus of up to All the new players at BitStarz are eligible to claim a generous deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins . This special offer is more than enough to help you explore the platform.

Amazing Customer Support Service: BitStarz has won several awards for having a top-quality live chat feature. You can get help in under a few seconds at the site and resolve your issues with friendly and professional team members.

Why Are Crypto Casinos Better than Traditional Casino Sites?

The best Crypto casinos seem to be super popular among players from around the world. Digital coins offer a lot of advantages that are not available at traditional online casinos. Here are a few of them:

Better Security : A good security encryption process is an impressive feature of cryptocurrency. Hence, it is not surprising that the best crypto casinos are known for higher security, including extra verification processes. This is one of the main reasons why so many people prefer using Bitcoin gambling sites.

No Transaction Fees: Many fiat payment options often come with high transaction fees. Hence, you will have to budget more to make a deposit in your casino account. This is not the same for the best crypto casinos, as cryptocurrency payments do not require a middleman to process them.

Higher Bonuses: We found that best crypto casinos usually offer larger bonuses, which is always appreciated.

Guide to the Best Crypto Casinos – FAQs

What is the Best Crypto Casino?

As we found, the best Bitcoin casino online is BitStarz .

Thanks to its excellent welcome bonus offer of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins, and over 4,500 titles, you can easily wager on your favorite real money casino games. But there are many other best Bitcoin casinos we listed in our article!

Are Bitcoin Casinos Safe?

Yes, the best Bitcoin casinos are considered some of the safest options when it comes to gambling online.

However, we still advise you to do your research before you start playing. Make sure that the site you choose is properly licensed and has a good reputation in the casino community.

Do Crypto Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Yes! The best Bitcoin casino sites we know offer generous bonuses to new and existing players.

As a newcomer, you can claim a welcome package that comes with a specific amount of money and free spins. Alternatively, you can also go for other promotions, including loyalty programs.

Can I Play Online Bitcoin Casino Games on My Phone?

Yes, many of the best online Bitcoin casinos are built from the ground up with mobile compatibility in mind.

While some BTC casinos offer dedicated mobile apps, some simply have mobile-compatible websites.

How Do I Play Bitcoin Casino Games for Free?

The best way to play online Bitcoin casino games for free is by trying out their demo mode.

Many of the best Bitcoin casinos we listed in our article offer demo gaming. This is a great way of practicing playing online casino games, and it allows you to decide which games fit your gambling style the best.

What Are the Best Instant Payout Bitcoin Casinos?

Most of the best crypto casinos support fast payouts, but you can expect the fastest withdrawals at BitStarz – most payouts are instant here.

Comparing the Top 5 Crypto Casino Sites

BitStarz : This is the best Bitcoin casino overall. Join an award-winning platform, play over 4,500 online casino games, and don’t forget to claim up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins.

Ignition : Do you love playing poker and joining exciting tournaments at any time of the day? Then this is the place for you. Start playing at Ignition, explore around 400 games, and boost your bankroll with up to a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus.

SuperSlots : If you are after the most amazing slot games, this might be one of the best Bitcoin casinos you can use. Start an exciting gambling journey with a 400% crypto bonus of up to $4,000.

MyStake : Generous bonuses and promos are something that MyStake excels at. Join amazing game shows with professional hosts and unlock your way to great wins with a 170% crypto bonus of up to $1,000.

Bovada : This is the best site for anyone who wants to play jackpot games with Hot Drop features. Explore an amazing game portfolio and get up to a $3,750 crypto welcome bonus over the first three deposits.

How to Join a Crypto Casino and Start Playing BTC Games

Getting started at the best Bitcoin casinos is as easy as it sounds. The process is straightforward and requires only a couple of minutes. Let’s use our top pick, BitStarz, as an example.

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to visit the BitStarz website .

Click the yellow "Sign Up" button at the right corner of the page.

Fill in your personal information, make sure all the data is accurate, and click Register to proceed.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Now, check your email inbox, where you will find a confirmation message sent by the casino.

Follow the link attached to it so your account is verified and ready to use.

Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus & Start Playing

Once your account is confirmed, visit the Cashier section.

Choose your favorite banking option.

Make a minimum deposit to get your welcome bonus.

Great! Now you are ready to start exploring BitStarz and its casino games.

Tips and Tricks for Choosing the Best Crypto Casino

While there might be thousands of options for crypto casinos , finding the one that suits all your preferences is very tricky. Keeping these suggestions in mind will help you find the best site sooner:

Consider the Licensing and Regulation: When searching for the best crypto casino, it's crucial to prioritize platforms that are properly licensed and regulated. Look for casinos that operate under reputable jurisdictions and hold valid licenses.

Check Customer Support Service: Consider the availability and responsiveness of customer support. A reliable casino should offer 24/7 support through various channels, such as live chat, email, or phone, to assist you promptly with any queries or concerns.

Read Reviews: The most reputable casinos are popular, and a lot of people write their experiences online to help out beginners just like you. Make sure you scour the internet and don’t ignore negative reviews.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Crypto Casinos?

At this point, we have covered everything about the best Bitcoin casinos and how they operate. That said, you are ready to make a final choice.

Based on our strict ranking criteria, BitStarz is an undeniable winner. Here, you will have a chance to explore a massive gaming library, get a bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins, and play at one of the most reputable sites online.

If you are looking for something else, take one more look at our top picks for the best crypto casinos.

No matter what you decide, please make sure to always gamble responsibly.

