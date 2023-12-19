Kasamba Review 2024: Are Kasamba Psychics Worth Your Time and Money?

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Psychic advice often raises eyebrows.

But Kasamba psychics are making waves online, earning praise for their accurate insights.

You’ve likely heard of Kasamba and considered trying it, but a nagging doubt lingers, "There’s no way their psychics are real."

But many Kasamba psychic reviews said otherwise, claiming it’s 100% legit.

To settle this once and for all, we put Kasamba to the test to see how trustworthy this site is.

Find out the truth in this honest Kasamba review.

Kasamba.com at a Glance

What We Like

Over two decades of online presence

Enticing introductory deals

Online chat, phone, and email readings

Satisfaction Guarantee

Monthly, weekly, and daily free horoscope

Free educational psychic articles

Stringent psychic application process

Kasamba psychic reviews are available

Convenient payment options

What We Don't Like

Video readings unavailable

Limited search filters

Deals Available

3 free minutes (with three psychics)

50% OFF on first reading

Bottom Line

Kasamba is an excellent source of enlightening advice on life paths, career growth, romantic relationships, and spiritual quests.

The brilliant Kasamba psychics are trustworthy, with hundreds of positive feedback from previous customers. They charge reasonable rates based on experience, abilities, and reading style.

Upon signing up, you can avail of Kasamba’s welcome bonuses of 3 free minutes and 50% OFF on your first reading.

What Is Kasamba?

Kasamba is an online platform that offers various psychic and spiritual services, including live chat and email readings with professional psychics, astrologers, tarot card readers, and other spiritual advisors.

Launched in 2003, this psychic platform has made its way to the top of the online reading industry with over 4 million 5-star Kasamba psychic reviews.

All Kasamba psychics undergo a rigorous application process to ensure they’re legit and trustworthy. These gifted and brilliant individuals are committed to answering people’s burning questions on various topics:

Kasamba psychics are based in different parts of the globe. Hence, you can avail of Kasamba psychic readings 24/7.

Most advisors offer readings in English, but some can deliver in other languages like Spanish.

Every conversation you’ll have with Kasamba psychics is confidential and private. They also offer secured and convenient SSL payment channels (including PayPal).

Are Kasamba's Psychics Good?

Kasamba psychic reviews vouch for the accuracy of its advisors. They provide clear and personalized readings to clients and insights tailored to customer circumstances.

Top-ranked Kasamba psychics usually receive thousands of positive feedback from clients. For instance, Master Enigma , a well-known provider of Kasamba psychic readings, has garnered over 61,000 reviews from his previous customers.

Another prominent Kasamba advisor is Dancing Voice , with over 10,000 psychic reviews since he joined the platform 20 years ago.

However, we also observed that a few Kasamba psychics provide readings of subpar quality with unclear or vague insights. However, these are the exceptions rather than the norm on this platform. Usually, they’re the ones rated 3 stars or below.

To see if your chosen advisors offer excellent readings, don’t forget to check their Kasamba psychic reviews. See every positive thing people say about them and take note of any drawbacks that they’ve noticed.

How Much Do Kasamba Psychics Charge?

Kasamba psychics charge as low as $1.99. Kasamba psychics that offer low-cost readings are pretty skilled, but they’re usually rookies or not yet versed in online psychic readings.

The best online psychics at Kasamba often charge as much as $10 to $20 per minute. These psychics are incredibly accurate and have thousands of positive Kasamba psychic reviews.

Kasamba search filters allow you to sort out psychics according to your preferred pricing per minute. You can narrow down your search based on the following pricing options:

Less than $4 per minute (best for cheap but reliable readings)

Less than $7 per minute (best for high-accuracy readings)

Highest price (best for answering complex questions)

Lowest price (best for those who are just exploring Kasamba)

New Kasamba customers will get 3 free minutes with three different advisors on the platform. However, this three-minute offer is too short to get a decent reading.

But don’t worry. Once Kasamba’s free minutes' promo runs out, you’ll get 50% OFF on your first reading.

How to Book a Reading?

Now that we’ve confirmed Kasamba’s legitimacy, it's time to book a reader on this reliable platform.

To successfully book a satisfying online reading on Kasamba, simply follow the steps below:

1. Create an Account

You can’t avail yourself of readings from Kasamba psychics without creating an account. So, the first thing you have to do is sign up.

You’ll need an active email address and a 6-character password. You must also provide a screen name that a psychic will see when you chat. Don’t use your real name for your Kasamba screen name.

Alternatively, you can register using your Google or Apple account. Just click "Continue with Google / Apple."

Once your account is created, you can start looking for Kasamba psychics to answer your questions.

2. Find a Psychic

The best way to find the perfect Kasamba psychics for your questions is through the site’s search functionality. The search bar is located just right in the middle of the webpage.

Say you’re looking for love psychics on Kasamba. Just type "love readings" on the bar, and Kasamba will suggest a selection of Kasamba psychics who specialize in love and relationship advice.

There’s also a top menu of psychic reading categories offered on Kasamba. You can hover your mouse over this menu to see specific psychic reading services available.

To ensure that the advisor you select suits your preferences, don’t forget to read Kasamba psychic reviews in the left portion of every psychic profile.

It’s also crucial to look at their profile briefs, which indicate the advisor’s experiences, skills, and reading styles.

You can also find the best Kasamba psychic readings through the Match Wizard , which will ask you three questions so Kasamba can recommend psychics that suit your preferences.

Match Wizard will ask the following questions:

Question 1: What area of expertise do you need? (Love, career, family, any)

Question 2: What type of reading do you prefer? (tarot, psychic, astrology, any)

Question 3: What level of expertise fits your needs? (moderate, expert, master)

Upon responding to the questions above, Kasamba will redirect you to their selection of psychic advisors that fit your needs.

3. Connect With a Psychic

To connect with a psychic, click the "Let’s Chat" or "Call Now" button on the psychic’s profile page. But before the reading commences, you must provide your billing information and top up your account with funds.

If you wish to conduct the reading at a later date, click "Request a reading" to send the advisor a notification. Your reading request must indicate a subject, message, deadline, and suggested price.

Kasamba Psychic Communication Methods

There are three ways to connect with Kasamba psychics — online chat, phone, or email.

Online chat is the most popular contact method on Kasamba, as it allows for quick conversations without much preparation. However, phone readings are more convenient, and you don’t have to stress out typing your concerns.

Email readings are best if you have a tight schedule and cannot commit to a phone or chat session. The downside of this option is that it takes up to 24 hours to receive your reading.

Best Psychic Readings Available on Kasamba.com

Upon reading some of the impressive things about Kasamba, we’re sure you’re now on board to take the plunge.

But before you start talking with Kasamba psychics, let’s first look at the best psychic readings on this platform.

Love and Relationship Readings

Are you a hopeless romantic with no luck meeting your soulmate? Or maybe you’re a married folk struggling to navigate his married life?

Love readings from Kasamba psychics can help you achieve your dream romance. Their heightened intuition and divination tools can see the path to your heart’s happiness.

Kasamba’s best love psychics can also offer solace and support during challenging times. You can also turn to them for advice on breakups, divorce, or infidelity.

Tarot Card Readings

Tarot reading is a psychic technique that utilizes a deck of 78 cards containing symbols and imagery. These symbols, as well as the card’s spread, represent various themes of your life and personality.

Astrology Readings

Is our fate written in the stars? According to astrology, our destinies are tied to the cosmos.

This psychic reading involves referencing the positions of the stars, sun, moon, and other celestial bodies to understand the past, present, and future.

If you’re familiar with horoscopes, it’s the astrologers who craft these insightful predictions.

Dream Analysis

Our dreams often convey messages about our lives and destinies. They can also manifest our inner desires, thoughts, and worries that are embedded in our subconscious.

A few Kasamba psychics are also dream analysts who can unravel the messages concealed within your dreams.

Career Forecasts

Psychics offering career forecasts can shed light on the potential outcomes of major career decisions you’ll make.

They can help you decide whether changing your career path is a viable option or if leaving a toxic workspace is a wise decision. They can also suggest actionable steps to achieve that promotion you’ve been eyeing for a while.

Fortune Telling

Is the future smiling at you? Fortune tellers can share some insights about what lies ahead.

They can suggest various paths for you to achieve a prosperous and happier future. But remember, you must complement their guidance with hard work to achieve that promising future.

Crystal Readings

Many Kasamba psychics use crystal gems to tap into human behavior, aspirations, and personalities. Some crystals they use are amethyst, lapis lazuli, selenite, and clear quartz.

According to Kasamba psychics, channeling these crystals’ esoteric energies can improve their intuition and extrasensory abilities.

Pet Psychics

There’s always a reason behind our pet’s behavior and attitude. Unfortunately, our minds are incapable of comprehending their messages.

The exceptional intuition of Kasamba psychics allows them to communicate with animals. They can convey your pet’s heartfelt messages to help you understand them better.

Kasamba Horoscope Reading

Kasamba offers monthly, weekly, and horoscope readings for the 12 Zodiac signs. These horoscope readings are free to access and made by top astrologers on the platform.

What Alternatives to Kasamba.com Are Available?

Kasamba psychic readings are a trusted source of life wisdom and guidance. But it’s not the sole source of reliable readings in the business. Here are some alternatives to Kasamba, available 24/7.

Purple Garden is a prominent psychic platform with over 10 years of online experience. This website is a trusted source of enlightening readings for matters related to life path, love, career, past life, spirituality, and metaphysical well-being.

There are three ways to talk with a Purple Garden advisor: online calls, video calls, and live chat. And like Kasamba, all readings on Purple Garden are private and discreet.

A budget-friendly deal of $0.99 per minute awaits new clients of Purple Garden. Not to mention, you’ll get $10 OFF on your first reading.

AskNow is an excellent platform to connect with psychics that can answer those questions that weigh on your mind.

Tarot readings are AskNow’s specialty. Its team of over 100 tarot readers is up 24/7 to provide insights into your past, present, and future.

There are also numerous career and love readers here, which makes this platform as impressive as Kasamba.

New AskNow clients get 5 free minutes upon sign-up. There’s also a free email question that takes one business day to process.

In addition to these welcome bonuses, newcomers may also avail of AskNow’s $1 per minute reading deals for up to 30 or 40 minutes.

More than 1,700 brilliant advisors await you on Keen. This psychic platform is available for desktop use, but its mobile app is a great choice for on-the-go online readings.

Around 45 million conversations have taken place on the Keen app, a testament to this platform’s effectiveness and accuracy.

Among its 100K+ reviews, many said that the Keen app is easy to use with an intuitive interface suitable for all ages.

If you’re new on Keen, there’s a special discount of $1.99 for 10 minutes that you can avail of. There’s also an introductory promo of 3 free minutes on your first psychic reading.

Kasamba Psychic Reviews - FAQs

Do you still have some questions about Kasamba? In this section, we answer some of the commonly asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Does Kasamba Have a Refund Policy?

Yes, all Kasamba psychic readings are covered by a refund policy that guarantees a cashback of up to $50.

You must file a request for a refund with Kasamba’s customer service if you wish to avail of a cashback. Note that Kasamba may or may not approve your request based on the circumstances.

What Type of Readings Does Kasamba Offer?

Here’s a complete list of all the types of readings that Kasamba offers:

Psychic readings (remote viewing, crystal readings, aura readings, etc.)

Love readings (dating, soulmate, marital life, breakup, affairs)

Tarot readings

Numerology

Financial Outlook

New age spirituality

Fortune telling

Dream analysis

Astrology readings (Vedic and Chinese astrology)

Career Forecasts

Palm readings

Paranormal readings

Does Kasamba Have Customer Reviews of Readers?

Yes, all psychic profiles on Kasamba have a review corner that shows positive and negative feedback from customers.

To see customer reviews of Kasamba advisors, look at the left portion of the psychic’s profile page. A sidebar presents the psychic’s star rating, number of reviews, and overview of client feedback.

If you want more customer reviews for a psychic, click "View all." Every Kasamba psychic review is legitimate and written by a real client.

How Easy Is It to Book a Reading on Kasamba?

It’s easy to book a reading on Kasamba. You can do it in less than 5 minutes. Just use Kasamba’s search function and filters to find your desired psychic.

Kasamba’s Match Wizard also makes booking a reading on Kasamba plain and simple. This feature will ask you three simple questions to help you find the ideal psychic for your needs.

Upon answering the questions, the platform will analyze your responses and provide a list of psychics that are matched to your answers.

What Should I Expect From a Psychic Reading on Kasamba?

Here’s what to expect from Kasamba Psychic readings: The session starts with the reader asking you to provide a question that troubles your mind.

You can ask any question unless it's a question that the reader can’t respond to (the psychic’s profile indicates topics that the psychic addresses).

Afterward, the psychic meditates or intensely concentrates to "sense" your metaphysical auras and energies. Once the Kasamba psychics are in your "energy field," they will provide insights for your question.

Never disturb your readers as they meditate. Their introspection will only take a few minutes. It’s also important not to interrupt her when she discusses her insights.

Some Kasamba psychic readings involve using tools like tarot cards, oracle cards, runes, and crystals. Some refer to your palm lines or natal chart.

What Is the Kasamba App?

The Kasamba app is the mobile application version of the website. This is another way to avail yourself of Kasamba psychic readings if you don’t have a computer.

You can download the app from the Google PlayStore and AppStore. As with the desktop version, the app gives you 3 free minutes on your first reading .

Is the Kasamba Horoscope Accurate?

Many Kasamba psychic reviews say that their horoscope is accurate. We also tried looking at their free horoscopes and checking our respective Zodiac sign predictions. In our view, the horoscope is pretty on point, with some slight inaccuracies.

What Payment Methods Does Kasamba Accept?

As of this writing, Kasamba accepts payment through credit or debit cards. You can also pay using PayPal. All readings are charged in USD.

Can I Request a Refund for Kasamba Readings?

Yes, if you experience dissatisfying Kasamba psychic readings, you may request a refund through Kasamba’s customer support.

Kasamba’s refund policies apply only to readings for the last seven days.

Kasamba Review Final Thoughts

Our Kasamba review has shed light on the platform's offerings, user experiences, and overall value.

Kasamba stands as a reputable platform for those seeking spiritual guidance and insight. With a diverse array of experienced psychics and advisors, coupled with a user-friendly interface, it caters to a broad range of needs.

While no platform is without its limitations, Kasamba's strengths far outweigh its weaknesses.

Therefore, if you're searching for psychic or spiritual services, Kasamba is undoubtedly a platform worth considering.

Take advantage of their 3-minute free psychic reading deal to test their psychics and see for yourself.

May the odds be ever in your favor.