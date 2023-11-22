Best Online Psychics in 2024: Accurate Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat, & Video

This content is from our sponsor Paradise Media. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

Stress and anxiety are common during certain phases of life. Many people seek the help of online psychics during these times. However, it is important to be careful when choosing a psychic, as there are many scams out there.

This article provides a list of the best online psychic reading services of 2023, like Purple Garden . These services offer over 300 psychics who have been thoroughly screened to ensure that you receive the most accurate reading possible.

Additionally, these psychics have received many positive reviews from their clients. So, let's find out where you can get the most accurate psychic reading online.

Best Psychic Reading Platforms - First Look

1. Purple Garden - Best Online Psychics Overall

Purple Garden offers a wide range of psychic readers, techniques, and resources for clients to explore via live chat, online call, or video sessions—each with varying price points.

The platform's comprehensive profiles ensure clients find a suitable match to fulfill their needs. For individuals seeking advice on relationship or career difficulties, Purple Garden's user-friendly interface and helpful resources provide a valuable source of support.

How It Works

Purple Garden offers a variety of readings, and they are guaranteed to satisfy without any conditions.

Unfortunately, if you are unsatisfied with your reading, Purple Garden doesn’t offer a refund guarantee. However, they offer a generous cash-back program that gives you a 5% reward on all purchases.

Additionally, psychics online are available 24/7, so you can schedule a session at your convenience.

Available Services

Purple Garden has numerous psychics online offering psychic readings in various categories, including;

Love and relationships

Astrology

Career readings

Tarot readings

Palm readings, and more

Readings We Like

Our favorite psychic readings on Purple Garden have got to be their palm readings. Since they offer video chat, it’s easy for the reader to view your palm and give accurate readings.

Pros

$10 off first purchase

Rigorously screened psychics online

Cheap psychics online (as low as $0.99/min)

Psychics online fluent in English and Spanish

100s of psychics online available

Variety of psychic readings

Cons

No free trial for new customers

2. Kasamba - Best Psychic Readings for Love

Kasamba is a highly reputable and trusted online platform for obtaining a psychic reading online. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they have expanded their services to include specialized readings like numerology and dream interpretation.

Their clients frequently return to them due to their reliable reputation for providing accurate readings at reasonable prices.

How It Works

There are multiple readings to choose from, and they are guaranteed to satisfy without any conditions.

If you are unsatisfied with your reading, you can contact customer service for a refund or an alternative reading.

Additionally, psychics online are available 24/7, so you can schedule a session at your convenience.

Services Available

Although Kasamba's search feature may not be efficient in finding a particular psychic reading online promptly, the website compensates by offering a broad range of readings for users to select from.

Tarot readings

Dream analysis

Career projections

Past life readings and other related practices

According to feedback from Kasamba users seeking guidance on their romantic relationships, the website's psychics readings are highly accurate.

If you are dealing with infidelity, you can consult a specialist in Cheating and Affairs. This might raise the question of whether the opposite rule also applies.

Readings We Like

Our favorite psychic reading on Kasamba is aura readings.

These readings can be beneficial in helping you identify suppressed emotions, understand your feelings, and recognize areas of your life that require improvement.

Based on our observations, Kasamba boasts a team of exceptional psychics online.

With their smartphone application, available on iOS and Android, users can access psychic reading online from anywhere and anytime.

Pros

Rare readings like numerology and dream analysis

Discounts of up to 50%

Free smartphone app for iOS and Android

24/7 customer support

3-minute free psychic reading.

Qualified professionals who have passed a stringent assessment

Cons

Search options are limited

Video psychics readings are currently unavailable

3. Keen - Over 1,700 psychics online

Keen online psychics have provided accurate psychic predictions for two decades. They also offer online mediums specializing in various fields, such as tarot card readings and Vedic astrology.

How It Works

Communication with psychic readers can only occur through phone, live chat, and email, as video chat is not offered.

However, other reliable websites, such as Oranum , offer video chat services.

Choosing the ideal psychic for you is easier on this website compared to others. Each psychic has a detailed profile where you can learn about their background and the various services they offer.

Services Available

The Keen Psychics app makes it easy to connect with free psychics online from anywhere and at any time, as they are available round the clock.

The app's interface is user-friendly, just like its website. When searching for readings, users are presented with various options to choose from.

Affection and intimacy

Readings from the Tarot

Advice from the spirit world

Mediumship

Astrological interpretations

Secrets of existence

Budgetary forecast

Readings We Like

According to Keen Psychics, almost all of their customers generally consider tarot readings to be the most efficient way of seeking guidance.

By interpreting images and using their sharp intuition, tarot readers can assist individuals in comprehending their emotions toward various aspects of their existence.

Pros

$1.99 for a 10-minute session

Vedic astrology readings available

24/7 accessibility to online psychics

Over 1700 online psychics

Mobile app available.

3-minute reading with free online psychics

Cons

Video readings are currently unavailable

Highly skilled online psychics are expensive

4. AskNow - Best Online Psychics by Phone

Because of the overwhelming number of online psychics services, AskNow stands out as a top option for individuals seeking psychics readings over the phone.

How It Works

Upon purchasing a starter package, you will be entitled to complimentary usage of their services for about 5 minutes. Notably, their rates have been reduced to as low as $1 per minute.

Additionally, during this time, you can converse with a skilled Master or Elite phone psychic.

Once your trial period ends, you can continue with Elite Psychic Consultants or explore other psychics online readers with comparable ratings at affordable prices.

One disadvantage of the website is that it cannot cater to individuals who wish to receive psychic readings via email or live video chat.

However, their service has the added benefit of being available 24 hours a day, providing users with access to online psychics at any time.

Services Available

If you utilize AskNow, you can receive guidance from acquaintances and family members who have departed, your spiritual guides, and other individuals who are still alive.

A summary of the primary readings that are presently accessible is provided in the following list:

Love and relationships

Astrology readings

Money and finance

Numerology

Past lives

Dream analysis

Spiritual guides

Careers and goals

Tarot readers

Readings We Like

Clients highly appreciate AskNow's love readings as they thoroughly examine their astrological and romantic compatibility, making it a popular choice among them.

Pros

Toll-free phone number.

Rigorously screened online psychics

5-minute free reading

Over 18 years of experience

Cons

Does not offer any options for video or email consultations

The website has an outdated design

5. California Psychics - Most Reputable Online Psychics

California Psychics distinguishes itself as a leading provider of psychic reading services, standing tall among its competitors.

With an impressive tenure of 28 years in the industry, this esteemed website has firmly established itself as a reliable and trusted source for obtaining profound and insightful readings.

How It Works

California Psychics offers the convenience of accessing online psychics through phone and chat mediums. This flexibility allows customers to choose their preferred method of communication when seeking psychic guidance.

In addition to their psychic services, California Psychics provides a wealth of literature for individuals who are interested in expanding their knowledge and understanding of psychics.

This availability of resources allows customers to delve deeper into the subject and enhance their overall experience.

Notably, California Psychics stands behind the satisfaction of their customers with their "customer satisfaction guarantee."

If a customer is dissatisfied with their initial reading, they have the opportunity to receive complimentary readings until they are content.

Services Available

California Psychics presents an extensive selection of psychic reading services designed to cater to various aspects of individuals' lives.

Their offerings encompass a diverse range of topics, including:

Career readings

Deceased loved ones readings

Missing persons readings

Life path readings

Pet readings

Love readings

Money readings

Lost object readings

With a team of seasoned psychics known for their innate intuitive abilities, California Psychics aims to provide accurate and precise insights and guidance.

By leveraging their expertise, they empower individuals to navigate the complexities of different facets of their lives with confidence and success.

Readings We Like

Among our favorite and uniquely special readings at California Psychics, the lost objects reading holds a remarkable place.

This particular service stands out from the rest due to its exceptional nature. The experience of losing valuable items can be distressing, and the opportunity to seek guidance in locating them can provide a profound sense of relief and comfort.

Pros

Over years of experience

Affordable online psychics ( $1/min readings)

Thoroughly screened online psychics

Karma reward program

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

No free minutes for new customers

6. Purple Ocean - Best Online Psychics via App

Purple Ocean may be exactly what you need if you're constantly on the go. The app gives you access to highly screened psychics, offering various services at an affordable price.

How It Works

Purple Ocean is a bit different from other psychic platforms. Unlike platforms where you schedule a reading and communicate with the psychic in real time, Purple Ocean requires you to submit your question beforehand.

Once they’ve received your inquiry, they’ll assign a psychic to respond to it, and you’ll be notified when the video recording is ready. Next, all you have to do is view the video response and follow up through messaging.

Services Available

Since Purple Ocean is Purple Garden’s sister app, you can expect to get most of the psychic readings available on the parent site. Some of the popular ones include:

Love Readings

Career Readings

Mediumship

Astrology/Horoscope readings

Past Life Readings

Readings We Like

Our favorite reading on Purple Ocean is life readings. This is one of the best types of psychic readings to get on the platform because you can always go back to the video and review the insights shared.

You see, some of the advice you may get may require pondering before acting on it. Therefore, it helps that the sessions are prerecorded. This way, you can always go back to what the psychic said and think more about it.

Pros

Highly screened psychics

Convenient prerecorded sessions

iOS and Android compatible app

Affordable psychic readings ($10/reading)

Community of like-minded people

Cons

No real-time readings

7. Psychic Source - Best Personalized Psychic Readings

Psychic Source has been providing online psychic readings since it was established in 1989, making it one of the oldest sites in the industry. Their readings are typically centered around love and life issues.

How It Works

There are various ways to get a reading, including phone, email, chat, or video call, and there is a vast amount of literature on the subject for those who want to expand their knowledge.

Customers unhappy with their initial reading can receive multiple free readings until they are content, thanks to the "customer happiness guarantee. " Additionally, if the reading is inaccurate, it can be corrected.

Services Available

If you need psychic help, Psychic Source has an easy-to-use "Find a Psychic" feature that can connect you with the assistance you need.

Their experienced online psychics are available 24/7 and are carefully selected through background checks to ensure their legitimacy.

You have various options to choose from when booking a psychic reading:

Love readings

Astrology readings

Chakra healing

Dream analysis

Spirituality

Numerology

Cartomancy

Aura readings

Readings We Like

Psychic Source is a platform that offers tarot card readings, just like its competitor Keen .

Its primary service is to provide information about one's personality and future. Furthermore, the platform has expert tarot card readers specializing in angel card readings.

This makes it possible for users to connect with their spiritual advisors and seek their guidance.

Pros

Customized psychic readings for each client

Handy "Find a Psychic" search filter

Informative blog

3-minute free psychic reading

Consult online psychics by video

The minimum rate begins at $1.00/min.

Cons

Certain psychic services can be costly.

The initial expense is high

8. Oranum - Best Live Online Psychics

Oranum has gained many followers because of its accurate psychic readings and long-standing presence in the industry.

How It Works

Oranum's main appeal lies in its video readings, greatly enhancing its credibility.

While clients can turn off their video, the service is solely provided through this medium.

Rather than charging by the minute, Oranum operates on a credit-based system, which may initially confuse some users. To help them adjust, new users receive 10,000 free credits upon signing up .

While phone consultations are unavailable, most Oranum customers still prefer video chatting with their psychic, so this is not a major issue for them.

Services Available

This website has many trustworthy online psychics, but it can be challenging to narrow down your choices compared to other sites.

However, there are various psychic readings online, including sound baths, consultations on your pet's future, and tarot readings. Here is a list of the services available:

Astrology

Clairvoyance

Palm reading

Healing

Tarot

Crystals

Runes

Numerology

Energy work

Dream Interpretation

Mediumship

Crystal ball

Readings We Like

We like Oranum’s palm readings. These readings have become increasingly popular online, and the incorporation of video has only heightened their demand.

This type of online psychic reading can give individuals a deeper understanding of their life goals and potential future opportunities.

Pros

New users receive 10,000 free credits

Online psychics give video readings in real-time

Multiple language support for accurate psychic consultations

Free readings with the best psychics online

Online psychics in various niches

Free live chat room

Cons

Chat rooms may be unresponsive

The credit system is not easy to understand and has many intricacies

9. Psychic Oz - Best Spiritual Guidance Online Psychics

Psychic Oz distinguishes itself from its competitors by prioritizing substance over flashy marketing tactics.

Rather than relying on gimmicks, Psychic Oz shines through its exceptional caliber of psychic readers and the affordability of its services, which are consistently offered at an "everyday low price" without the need for promotional offers.

One of the standout features that sets Psychic Oz apart is its unwavering commitment to maintaining a higher standard when it comes to testing and screening its online psychics.

This commitment surpasses the industry norm, ensuring that customers can trust in the quality and authenticity of the psychics they connect with.

At Psychic Oz, you can take advantage of an enticing offer that includes three minutes of free psychic reading , allowing you to experience a preview of the insightful guidance provided by their talented psychics online.

Following this preview, the subsequent rate is a budget-friendly $1 per minute, providing affordable access to valuable psychic services.

Additionally, Psychic Oz goes above and beyond to cater to new customers by offering a generous 50% discount on email readings.

Pros

Up to 50% OFF

24/7 customer service

Online psychics by video, email, phone, and chat

Affordable psychic readings

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

The free minutes are attached to a package deal

10. Mysticsense - Best Online Psychics for Beginners

Mysticsense has been providing psychics readings online for over a decade. Their focus is on their clients and they are known for offering exceptional love readings.

They aim to provide affordable psychic readings that are insightful for their clients.

Mysticsense has a website that is easy to use and is centered around its community. They understand that educated customers are satisfied customers and have included an informative "About Psychic Reading'' page on their website.

If you plan to have an online psychic reading, About Psychic Reading offers a comprehensive guide that includes detailed explanations of different types of readings , tips on avoiding scams, and a comparison between online psychics and in-person readings.

Moreover, new clients are eligible for a refund for the first five minutes of their initial paid psychics online session, which will be calculated based on the reader's hourly rate.

Pros

Cheap online psychics specializing in love

10+ years of experience

Free 5-minute session with online psychics of your choice

You can easily refine search results

Cons

Compared to other platforms, there is a deficiency in skills or expertise

11. Purple Tides - Best Guidance From Multiple Online Psychics

You might be in a situation where you need to hear what multiple psychics have to say about your situation, but you’re strapped for cash. In that case, Purple Tides would be an excellent choice.

This platform allows you to get readings from multiple psychics and receive your response within 24 hours. The best part is that you get to select how many psychics you’d like to respond to your question.

Afterward, you can follow up with any of the psychics for more information. However, keep in mind that the more psychics you choose, the higher the price tag.

Pros

Advice from multiple psychics

Compatible with iOS and Android

Response within 24 hours or your money back

Detailed psychic profiles

Prerecorded sessions

Cons

The service is only available on app

Best Online Psychics - Beginner’s Guide

So, you’ve decided to seek psychic reading services, but you’re unsure where to start. Don’t fret. This guide will help you choose the right online psychics for your needs.

Check for Free Minutes

Most individuals understand that certain psychics online have a better connection with them than others.

Therefore, a brief screening process is usually recommended to determine if a particular reader suits you. Free or low-cost minutes can help reduce the overall expense of this process.

Find Out the Available Communication Methods

When it comes to the best online psychics, every customer has unique preferences. While some prefer phone readings, others feel more at ease with a chat psychic reading.

It's essential to consider your preferred method of communication when selecting from various psychic services. This ensures that you connect with psychics online in a way that suits you best.

Consider the Available Psychic Services

Like professionals in other fields, the best online psychics typically have specific areas of expertise that they specialize in, such as interpreting dreams, reading tarot cards, or providing guidance on matters of love and heartbreak.

Similarly, when selecting a psychic, you must ensure they have experience and expertise that aligns with your requirements.

Consider the Site’s Experience

Although innate talent plays a significant role in the success of a psychic, experience is also necessary. Do not completely disregard recently arrived online psychics. However, it is essential to consider their experience level before deciding.

Read Customer Reviews

One effective method of evaluating a psychic's service quality is by utilizing client feedback to assess their performance. It can provide valuable insights into the level of their services.

Check for a Satisfaction Guarantee

Review the website's guarantee policy to determine if you qualify for a complete refund or a free reading if you are dissatisfied with the outcome of your reading.

Online Psychics vs. Local Psychics

Do you find it hard to decide between getting a psychic reading online or in person? When you are trying to make a decision, it is crucial to take into account these factors.

Online Psychics Are Safer

Online psychics readings are generally considered safer because you don't have to meet your psychic physically. While there is still a risk of being scammed, the advantage is that you won't be physically harmed.

Additionally, if you opt for a chat psychic reading online, your conversation will be kept confidential as the reader won't have access to your face or voice.

Online Psychics Are Cheaper

The best online psychics charge lower costs than in-person psychics. It is advisable to avoid wasting money on lengthy sessions if you only have a brief question for a psychic.

Many online psychic reading websites offer free introductory minutes or other incentives to attract new customers. For example, by registering on Kasamba , you can enjoy a 50% discount and an additional three minutes of free psychic reading online.

It’s Easier to Find Online Psychics

Thanks to the plethora of online psychics, finding a psychic reader who specializes in your specific area of concern is effortless.

Whether you are interested in numerology, tarot, past life, spiritual awakening, or any other area, you can easily find competent psychics online to cater to your requirements.

You Enjoy More Convenience With Online Psychics

Many psychic online platforms are accessible 24/7 and can be used from the comfort of your home without needing to leave your house to communicate with them physically.

Online Psychics Have More Reviews

When people look for psychics online, they often rely on recommendations from someone they trust.

However, it's important to note that this method alone may not be sufficient. Conducting a comprehensive assessment by consulting a reliable community of the best online psychics or reviewing a substantial number of customer feedback is crucial.

It's worth noting that the top psychic reading online websites have strict screening processes to ensure credibility. You can utilize genuine customer reviews to determine the authenticity of the online psychics you're interested in.

Consulting Online Psychics - FAQ

Are you new to the online psychic world? If so, you may probably still have some questions. In this section, we answer some frequently asked questions about psychics online.

What Is Psychic Reading? Types of Psychics Explained

When it comes to the best online psychics, it can be difficult to know what to anticipate. Some of the most frequently visited sites for psychics reading online include the following

Mediums : If you can't get the answers you need by yourself, try communicating with spiritual guides or the spirits of loved ones who have passed on but won't be forgotten.

Clairvoyants: Discover the answers to life's riddles through dreaming and deciphering symbols.

Clairaudients: Might potentially pick up transmissions from parallel universes.

Empaths: Individuals gifted with intuition can help you let go of distressing feelings brought on by both the past and the present.

Clairaudients: They communicate with unseen regions through sound.

I Ching: Casting coins to divine a hexagram is a traditional Chinese method of divination that is rarely used in the West. After the hexagram has been drawn, the lines within it are studied to decipher the symbolism contained within.

Cartomancy: Asking questions and receiving guidance from the spiritual realm with the help of a predetermined deck of cards (e.g., oracle cards, tarot, or angel cards).

Numerology reading: With your full name and birth date, you can get a comprehensive breakdown of your life and how it's been up to this point.

Astrology: Your birth data (date, time, and place) can be used by the best online psychics to construct a comprehensive astrological chart, which may shed light on your character and the course of your life.

Clairvoyants: Solve the mysteries of life using dreams and symbolism.

What’s the Difference Between Phone Psychics and Chat Psychics?

The only difference between a chat psychic reading online and a phone psychic reading online is how accurate they are perceived to be.

A live reading can be conducted through various mediums such as phone, video chat, or in-person.

For psychic reading online services to be more impactful, they must take place in real-time and allow for free interaction between the reader and the client. This creates a stronger connection between the two parties, which may be why it is preferred.

While chat online psychic readings can be done in real-time, they cannot replace the effectiveness of in-person advice. Nevertheless, many people still choose chat readings due to their convenience.

Are Online Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, online psychic readings are typically accurate. However, it's also crucial to trust your own instincts in addition to relying on the psychic's abilities.

Essentially, the quality of a reading online is contingent upon the skill level of the person providing the service.

To find genuine and the best online psychics, select a reputable and popular reading platform such as Purple Garden or Kasamba .

Go through the reviews and biographies of the available readers and choose the one that suits your requirements.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

It’s advisable to ask open-ended questions to make the most of your online psychic session. Some examples of open-ended questions that you could ask include:

Where do my savings stand in the grand scheme of things?

How do you feel about that? Should I try to find a new job? Where?

Please enlighten me on my potential fiancee.

Exactly how can I help you, and what should I do?

What should I do to find my ideal companion?

In this situation, a mere yes or no response is inadequate. Therefore, a psychic counselor can furnish you with a wealth of comprehension and, in multiple scenarios, a comprehensive strategy for addressing your issues.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading?

Finding the best online psychic reading from an experienced individual with relevant knowledge and comprehension can be advantageous.

Although there are numerous benefits, only some of them are mentioned here.

Certainty: Sometimes, we are given hints that help us figure things out. Recognizing these indications, however, can be challenging, leading many to seek out the advice of psychics online with prescient abilities. Clarity: If traditional treatment and psychotherapy do not alleviate your anxiety, a psychic reading online is often the next best thing. Healing: Whether you're struggling with grief over a recent death or a past romantic betrayal, an excellent psychic reading online may provide you the insight and comfort you need to move forward with your life. Dream interpretations: Is there a recurring dream that you can't seem to put your finger on? Getting genuine and the best online psychics could shed light on their significance. Guidance: Having someone to talk to can be helpful when trying to sort through difficult decisions, whether they pertain to one's employment, relationships, or overall outlook on life.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Online?

There are several reasons you should consult online psychics, including;

Reliability: If you're looking for a genuine reading online, look no further; any reputable fortune-telling website will have thoroughly screened its readers. The site also features a complaint form if the reader engages in questionable behavior or attempts to deceive. Convenience: With a psychic online fortune teller, you may schedule a reading whenever convenient rather than being tied down to a specific location or time. Satisfaction guarantee: Your money will be refunded if you are unhappy with the reader or the reading you receive. In contrast, it's highly doubtful that in-person reading will be refundable. Easy payment options: When making an appointment with psychics online, paying with a credit card or a third-party payment processor is easy. You can also dispute charges if there is a problem. But cash is king when it comes to paying for services rendered face-to-face.

How Much Do Psychics Readings Cost?

A one-minute psychic reading online might $0.99 to $20 or more, depending on the advisors’ experience, popularity, and preferred tactics.

We realize this may be out of your price range, but we think you'll like Kasamba's 50% discount and 3 free minutes for new customers that allow you to afford to consult with genuine psychics online.

How Should You Prepare for Psychics Reading?

Once you have found the best online psychics, it's essential to take some time to get ready for your reading and not skip any necessary steps.

Step 1 - Prepare Your Questions

Jot down any points that have left you perplexed and require clarification. Assign them a numerical ranking from one to ten to determine their level of importance.

Following this prioritization scheme will give you adequate time to tackle all your queries beginning with the most crucial ones.

Step 2 - Ensure Your Questions Are Open-ended

Once you have chosen a set of questions, reviewing and modifying the phrasing as necessary is crucial to ensure that it is comprehensive and inclusive.

Avoid using simple yes/no questions and verify that your inquiries are still pertinent.

Step 3 - Keep an Open Mind

Let's be clear.

We are not suggesting that you blindly believe in something without questioning it. It is okay to have a skeptical approach.

When seeking services from the best online psychics, it is crucial to have a mindset that is open and willing to receive.

Failing to do so may result in a futile experience, causing you to waste time and money, as the best online psychics may not be able to establish a connection with your energy.

Step 4 - Relax

Take a five-minute break before the session starts to rejuvenate. If you require some moments to reconnect with your inner self, a brief period of silence and deep breathing could be beneficial.

This can help establish a stronger connection between you and the best online psychics.

Where To Find Accurate Online Psychics - Wrapping Up

Are you struggling to move on from the past?

If you're feeling stuck in life, a psychic reading can help you gain clarity and direction. With our help, you can find the best psychic reading services .

Purple Garden is a top-rated psychic platform with a strict selection process and years of experience. They offer a wide range of services, including love readings, career advice, and more.

Kasamba is another great option with a variety of services and a 50% discount. They have been in business for over 20 years and have a team of highly experienced psychics.

Keen is a good choice for phone readings with over 20 years of experience. Their team of psychics has been handpicked to ensure top-quality service.

No matter what you're looking for in a psychic reading, we can help you find the right person for the job. Trust your intuition and book a reading today.