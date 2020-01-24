49ers' George Kittle gives family of fallen soldier Super Bowl LIV tickets

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle gave away two Super Bowl LIV tickets to the family of a soldier killed in the line of duty.

Army Sergeant Martin Lamar of Sacramento was shot and killed nine years ago during his second tour in Iraq.

Lamar was a big Niners fan and so are his widow and son.

Kittle said it makes him feel great knowing that they'll be cheering on the team when he takes the field for the Super Bowl.