49ers kick off season of giving with Thanksgiving meal for those in need

The San Francisco 49ers are winning on the field and in the community. The team kicked off the season of giving by serving dinner to hundreds of people in need on Tuesday.

It was all a surprise for guests at Martha's Kitchen in San Jose who came for a typical evening meal only to find out more than a dozen 49ers plays would be serving them.

NFL players, including George Kittle, were decked out with festive Thanksgiving hats as they piled plates with turkey, stuffing, and pie for about 300 people.

Niner newcomer Emanuel Sanders brought his 5-year-old son with him to the event saying, "Excited to be here and hand out turkeys and put smiles on people's faces."

For one man, the meal was his first Thanksgiving meal living on the streets and he said it meant a lot to him.

