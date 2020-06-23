49ers raise Black Lives Matter flag at Levi's Stadium

article

The San Francisco 49ers are displaying their support for Black Lives Matter by flying a flag with the movement’s slogan at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The team put out their powerful message Monday on social media with a photo of the flag standing front and center, lined up right next to the state of California and United States flags.

“Indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” the 49ers wrote in the post.

Both players and executives have voiced their support for the battle against racial injustices as well. Recently, Kendrick Bourne spoke at a Bay Area Black Lives Matter rally, where he paid homage to former 49er Colin Kaepernick by taking a knee and raising a fist as he stood in front of a crowd of supporters.

The day following the killing on George Floyd in Minneapolis, 49ers owner Jed York donated $1 million to local and national organizations fighting for social change.

“Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systematically discriminated against,” York said in a statement as part of the pledge.

