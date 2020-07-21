49ers rookies will report to camp on Thursday, NFL agrees to daily testing

The San Francisco 49ers are telling their rookies to report to training camp on Thursday.

They were originally due to report on July 21, but the date was pushed back as the NFL and Player’s Association iron out plans for health and safety protocols while daily coronavirus cases surge around the nation, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

The 49ers players will be tested for COVID-19 at a special trailer that sits just inside the gates of the team’s Santa Clara practice facility. Injured players and quarterbacks will also report on Thursday, while the rest of the team is expected to start next week.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

The NFL has cleared a major hurdle for starting the season and making sure players are safe and healthy. The league and the Player’s Association agreed to test players for COVID-19 every day, at least for the first two weeks of training camp. Testing would then be reduced as long as a positive rate stays under five percent.

Additionally, there are reports the NFL made an offer to players to get rid of preseason games all together. The NFL initially wanted two games instead of four. No official decision has been made yet and negotiations will continue.

