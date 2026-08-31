49ers set initial 53-man roster with open spot ahead of season opener

The Brief The San Francisco 49ers finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, leaving one spot open for incoming trade acquisition Jarrett Patterson. Several key players were placed on reserve lists due to injuries, including wide receiver Christian Kirk and defensive end Mykel Williams. San Francisco currently has no punter or long snapper on the active roster following the releases of Corliss Waitman and Jon Weeks.



The San Francisco 49ers set their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, though only 52 players are currently listed on the official list.

The single open roster spot is expected to be filled by veteran offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. The 49ers acquired Patterson from the Houston Texans on Sunday in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Patterson, a 2023 draft choice, appeared in all 17 regular-season games for Houston last season as a guard and center.

Mounting injuries cloud 49ers roster

What we know:

San Francisco placed two players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: defensive end Mykel Williams and running back Isaac Guerendo. Williams is recovering from a torn right ACL suffered in November against the New York Giants, while Guerendo tore a pectoral muscle during an offseason weightlifting session in May.

Both players will miss a minimum of four weeks. Under a best-case scenario, either could return in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Four additional players landed on injured reserve, headlined by veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk, who is dealing with a calf injury. Offensive linemen Austen Pleasants, Brett Toth, and Nick Zakelj round out the injured reserve list.

Questions remain at left guard

What we don't know:

The recent releases leave San Francisco's left guard position undecided heading into the regular season. The 49ers released Robert Jones, who was considered a favorite for the starting role despite missing time with a calf injury during training camp. Jones remains an option for the practice squad.

With Jones out, attention turns to Connor Colby, rookie Carver Willis, and the newly acquired Patterson to fill the opening.

The roster currently features no punter or long snapper after the 49ers released Corliss Waitman and Jon Weeks.

Additional roster additions are expected before the team travels to Australia on Wednesday ahead of its season opener next Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.