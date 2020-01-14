49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium sold out

Tickets to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers are officially sold out.

The 49ers are hosting Sunday's game for what will be the team's first championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Single ticket prices ranged from $350 to upwards of $10,000 for club-level seats.

According to the East Bay Times, fans can purchase tickets through the NFL Ticket Exchange where tickets start at $344.