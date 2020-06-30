A's offer fan cutouts at Coliseum for 2020 season, add bonus if hit by foul ball

article

The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season featuring no fans in stands starts next month and A’s supporters now have the option to watch the game from two places at once.

Anyone can pay and submit a photo to have a cutout of themsevles cheer silently at the Oakland Coliseum for the 2020 regular season, the team announced Tuesday. And if you pay for a seat in the Foul Ball Zone and your cutout gets hit by a foul ball, the A’s will send it to you.

RELATED: Giants to feature cutouts of fans in the stands

Cutouts are $49 for A’s Access members, $89 for general fans, or $129 for the Foul Ball Zone, which has limited availability. Proceeds from the program will benefit the Oakland A’s Community Fund, the team said.

You can submit your non-selfie photo online. The A’s even have some handy tips on their site for making the best of your uploaded photo.

Submissions must be in by July 5, though the A’s said submitting early secures chances for having your cutout ready for the July 23 start of the regular season.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE