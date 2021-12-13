Barbecued chicken and waffles is the Taste of TNF this week

Barbecued Chicken and Waffles

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes 2 servings

4 chicken drumsticks

Barbecue rub

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup real Maple Syrup

Waffle batter, made per the package instructions

PREPARATION:

Prepare the grill to cook indirect over medium-high heat using applewood for flavor.

Season the drum sticks liberally with the barbecue rub and add them to the grill. Cook, flipping occasionally for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix together the barbecue sauce and maple syrup in a small saucepan over low heat. Bring it just barely to a simmer and remove from the heat.

Reserve half of the barbecue sauce for plating.

Use the rest to baste the chicken on the grill. Begin brushing with sauce and continue cooking, flipping and brushing with sauce until the drumsticks reach an internal temp of 190°, about another 30 minutes.

Using a waffle iron, make one large waffle per the instructions for your iron. Transfer the waffle to a plate and top with the chicken legs. Pour the reserved sauce over the top of the chicken and waffles and serve immediately.

