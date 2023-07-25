Bay Bridge Series: A's fans want Giants fans to join 'sell the team' protest

In a bid to rally against the forthcoming relocation of the Oakland A's, fans from both sides of the Bay are being asked to unite in protest during the Bay Bridge Series.

Two prominent Oakland A's fan groups, the Oakland 68s and the Last Dive Bar, who had previously organized a "reverse boycott" last month, are spearheading the call for a massive turnout of supporters at Oracle Park for the Bay Bridge series that starts Tuesday night.

The fan groups have put forth a fervent appeal to Giants fans, urging them to stand in solidarity by participating in a collective "sell the team" chant during the fifth inning of the game.

Their aim is to amplify their voice and send a powerful message to team owners and officials about the significance of keeping the Athletics in their original home.

Both fan organizations contend that the Bay Bridge rivalry has been mutually beneficial for both the Giants and the A's over the years. The spirited competition and camaraderie between the two teams have enriched the baseball culture in the region, and the potential relocation could jeopardize this cherished tradition.

The first pitch is at 6:45 p.m.